Arsenal get ‘green light to accelerate’ £87m deal ahead of Liverpool as Reds snooze

Arsenal are now accelerating a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola with Liverpool distracted elsewhere, according to reports.

There are strong rumours that the Gunners will look to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window, especially the left-hand side.

It has been claimed that Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard could leave the club in the summer with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta looking to bring in a new left winger.

Arsenal should have a healthy budget after winning the Premier League and getting to the final of the Champions League last season.

And now Arsenal have focusing their attention on PSG star Barcola with Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke that Arsenal have been ‘given the green light to accelerate a move’ for the France international.

It is understood that PSG are ‘open to offers’ for the Frenchman and now Arsenal ‘are ahead’ of Liverpool in the race to sign the 23-year-old this summer, as the Reds prioritise a deal for Yan Diomande.

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O’Rourke said on Football Insider‘s podcast: “Liverpool’s top target is Yan Diomande. I think Barcola is possibly the backup to that deal if they can’t agree on terms with RB Leipzig.

“Arsenal are also interested in the Frenchman, and it seems that [they are ahead]. PSG might be willing to let him leave this summer if they get a suitable offer, because he has found himself falling down the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s squad.”

That latest update comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Barcola and PSG “are not making progress” over a new contract.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you have also been asking about Bradley Barcola. Barcola is certainly on Arsenal’s shortlist and remains one of the wingers appreciated by the club.

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“At the same time, Liverpool are also monitoring the situation closely. They have liked the player for a long time and he was already on their shortlist in 2025. He remains on that shortlist for 2026.

“The situation remains completely open and much will depend on what Paris Saint-Germain decide to do.

“One important point to clarify is that, despite various reports suggesting Barcola will definitely stay at Paris Saint-Germain, my understanding is that negotiations over a new contract are currently completely on standby.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Barcola are not making progress on a new agreement, which is why his future remains one to watch during this transfer window.

“We will have to see what happens regarding valuation, Liverpool’s position, Arsenal’s interest and whether additional clubs decide to enter the race.”

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