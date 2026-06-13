Arsenal want to bring Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta personally keen on a 2026 summer deal, according to reports.

Barcola wants to leave PSG in the summer transfer window and has already asked the French and European champions to let him go.

The winger is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2028, with PSG valuing him at £100million, according to Metro.

Barcola wants regular playing time, which is not possible at PSG at the moment.

The winger made 21 starts in Ligue 1 and 12 starts in the Champions League for PSG last season.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcola wants to leave PSG because he ‘believes he has slipped down the attacking pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele now viewed as (Luis) Enrique’s preferred options in the biggest matches.’

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The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Barcola has ‘informed’ PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs keen on the winger, according to the report.

An Arsenal-centric X account with 327,000 followers on the social media platform has reported that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already been in touch with Barcola’s agent, Moussa Sissoko.

HandofArsenal has noted Liverpool’s interest in Barcola, too, and has revealed that Berta wanted to sign the 23-year-old last summer as well.

Andrea Berta wants Bradley Barcola at Arsenal

The account posted on X at 9:06pm on June 12: “Bradley Barcola Situation

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“Moussa Sissoko has been trying to renew Bradley Barcola’s contract for the best part of 9-12 months.

“Talks have been difficult, and it reached a point where both parties agreed to put negotiations on hold so that Barcola and PSG could focus on important fixtures in April and May.

“Soon after the UEFA Champions League final, talks resumed and remain ongoing.

“The player reportedly told people close to him that he was disappointed not to start a number of important fixtures.

“PSG’s position is clear: renew or we will sell, as his contract expires in June 2028.

“Personally, I think that is a significant stance for the club to take.

“Barcola’s agent also represents Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué and maintains a good relationship with PSG.

“The club is also in serious talks regarding Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche, which could further influence the situation surrounding Barcola.

“Both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested, but I want to explain Arsenal’s side of the story.

“Andrea Berta made serious enquiries into Barcola’s situation last summer.

“At the time, Arsenal were informed that the player would stay for at least one more year. Since then,

“Berta has remained in constant contact with Sissoko and has made it clear that Barcola is of serious interest to Arsenal.

“He has also asked to be notified if PSG become open to a sale.

“Should Arsenal make an official approach towards PSG, there will be a further update.”

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