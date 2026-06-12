Paris Saint-Germain are open to Bradley Barcola leaving the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool as they fail to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

Barcola has managed 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances for PSG since moving to club from Lyon for just shy of £40m in the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old is currently on World Cup duty with France and is vying with Desire Doue for a place in the starting XI, with that battle for ascendency also a problem for Barcola at club level.

Although he made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants last season, Barcola started just 21 league games and none of the last five Champions League games as they retained the trophy.

As reported by L’Equipe amid talks between PSG and Barcola’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a contract extension, the winger ‘would like to play more often and in the most important games’.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that ‘movements are expected’ this summer amid interest in his services.

He wrote on X: ‘Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger.

‘Despite fake reports around, the agent of Barcola is Moussa Sissoko already since 2025.’

And L’Equipe have now revealed that Barcola ‘is not sure to stay at PSG’, who are now ‘not closed to his departure’ with two years remaining on his current deal.

Discussions over an extension started several months ago but talks are ‘not progressing’, even after Sissoko ‘met with Luis Campos [PSG Football Advisor] last week’.

An internal source told L’Equipe: “Bradley is a super important player for us. But, as we have been doing since the beginning of this project, we will only keep players very involved.

“If someone wants to leave PSG, a solution will have to be found. He must show the desire to stay.

“Barcola would like to play more often in the most important games. What Paris will not guarantee.

“It is expected that Luis Enrique and his player will discuss this subject while the Spaniard would like to keep his winger.”

‘Conditions must be met’

The report insists that Barcola will ‘not go to war with his club’ and that ‘nothing will move forward before the end of the World Cup’.

Arsenal have shown interest in Barcola – who’s valued at £60m by Transfermarkt – as reports claim they will listen to offers for both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool are also looking to strengthen their wing options after Luis Diaz left for Bayern Munich last summer and with club legend Mohamed Salah now also leaving Anfield; they too have been linked with the Frenchman.

The report adds that ‘conditions for his departure must be met’ and haven’t been thus far, though PSG have ‘never been used to keeping a player who does not want to extend and who enters his last two years of contract’.