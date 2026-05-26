Anthony Gordon, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool could end up signing Bradley Barcola as part of a “domino effect” this summer.

The Reds waved goodbye to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson on Sunday as the two Liverpool legends played for Arne Slot’s side for the final time.

Liverpool will have to improve their squad in the summer transfer window with the Reds set to pursue at least one new winger in the market.

Cody Gakpo has been out of form this season on the left, while Salah’s departure leaves a huge hole to fill on the right-hand side and a number of potential targets have been emerging.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande appears to be their top target in an ideal world but interest from Paris Saint-Germain could complicate matters.

Speaking on the latest on Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year-old, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Diomande is absolutely on the shortlist, and near the top of the shortlist, for both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

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“These two clubs are pushing for Diomande and the player is considering his options carefully. He is speaking with his agents and the clubs to understand the best possible option in terms of project, contract, development and manager.

“There will be further conversations with Liverpool and PSG to decide the best option possible. Nothing is imminent yet, but talks will continue.

“On the other side, there is Leipzig because Leipzig have offered Diomande the chance to stay at the club for one more season, leave in 2027, sign a new contract, receive an improved salary and include a release clause in the agreement. However, at the moment, Diomande is still considering leaving this summer.

“In order to leave this summer, negotiations with Leipzig will be required. Leipzig want around €100 million, possibly even more, for Diomande depending on the proposals that arrive. So there will definitely be movement. Get ready because Liverpool want him, PSG want him, and Leipzig will dictate the conditions.”

Barcola in at Liverpool if Diomande ends up at PSG?

And Romano is predicting that Liverpool could sign PSG winger Barcola if the French side sign Diomande ahead of them.

Romano added: “If Diomande joins PSG, then Bradley Barcola could really leave PSG this summer. It is a genuine possibility.

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“Liverpool wanted Barcola in August 2025, but it was not possible to proceed at that time. Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.

“So Diomande and Barcola, these are the two main names for Liverpool. Obviously, it depends on what happens in this domino effect involving PSG. Barcola could become an option for Liverpool, or the opposite could happen with Diomande joining Liverpool instead.

“For Barcola, there is also Arsenal. Arsenal appreciate the player and I expect movement around both players for sure.”

Anthony Gordon has also been mooted as a potential target, after Liverpool had strong interest in him last summer, but Romano insists the Reds have cooled off.

Romano continued: “At the moment, my understanding is that Anthony Gordon is not as high on Liverpool’s shortlist. In terms of preference, Liverpool currently favour Diomande and Bradley Barcola. Gordon is not at that same level in Liverpool’s priorities.”

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