Man Utd reach verdict on £86m transfer as Romano reveals Liverpool choice

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Man Utd have made their decision on making an offer for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as the player chooses between Liverpool and another club.

Michael Carrick was given the permanent job at Old Trafford on Friday as Man Utd officially announced his appointment on a deal until the summer of 2028.

Carrick has led Man Utd to a third-placed finish this season and, more importantly, secured their place in the Champions League for next term, providing the club with a boosted summer transfer budget.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a winger in the summer transfer window with at least two midfielders and left-back also on their list of top priorities.

One winger on everyone’s lips this summer is RB Leipzig’s Diomande with the 19-year-old impressing by contributing 12 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga matches this term.

That has alerted a number of clubs around Europe to the 19-year-old’s abilities with Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain all rumoured to be interested.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are still interested but they have decided they won’t make a bid while the asking price remains set at €100m (£86m).

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The winger position is the absolute focus for Liverpool. Liverpool want to do something important in that position. The name of Yann Diomande remains.

“Liverpool are in conversations, in active talks with the agency of Yann Diomande, with Roc Nation Sport, the agency of Diomande.

“It’s not only Liverpool, because Paris Saint-Germain are in conversations.

“Man Utd are following the player, but they have already informed people close to the player that they will not pay €100m for Diomande.

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“Tottenham tried to sign him, but it’s not going to be possible and was already not possible in 2025.

“Liverpool are in conversations with Yann Diomande. Paris Saint-Germain too.

“Now Diomande has to decide whether he wants to go to Liverpool or he wants to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

“So the player is going to dictate the direction of this deal.”

Liverpool are in ‘a strong position’ to sign Diomande

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Friday that Diomande is now a ‘leading target’ for Liverpool as they look to bring in a couple of wingers.

Ornstein wrote: “‘Liverpool have manoeuvred into a strong position with the player and if a deal looks plausible on that front, talks between the clubs can be expected to follow.’

When asked earlier this week if he’ll be remaining at RB Leipzig next season, Diomande said: “Yes.”

On speculation surrounding his future, he replied: “I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m at Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. In the end, it’s always the statistics that count. It’s been a fantastic year for me.”

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