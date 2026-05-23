Micky van de Ven has been linked with Man Utd and Liverpool.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is looking to join Liverpool over the summer, while Man Utd are set to make an approach if Spurs are relegated, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will face Everton at home on Sunday knowing a win will keep them in the Premier League next season after a campaign to forget.

West Ham, who play Leeds at home, are two points behind Tottenham in the Premier League table and will relegate Spurs if they win and the North Londoners lose to the Toffees.

Relegation to the Championship would see a mass exodus of players at Tottenham as the club looked to fight the financial disaster of playing in the tier below.

One in-demand player is Netherlands international Van de Ven, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, with former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs bringing an update on his future.

As previously revealed, Jacobs has claimed that Van de Ven would prefer a move to Liverpool than anywhere else, while Man Utd will make an approach if Tottenham are relegated.

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Jacobs said about Van de Ven on The United Stand: “Micky van de Ven, they (Manchester United) won’t make an approach unless Tottenham go down.

“If Tottenham stay up, I think Micky van de Ven will likely sign a new deal, but a bit like Senesi, quite an open situation.

“I have said before on the show, if Liverpool enter that race, Van de Ven would want to join Liverpool, but they haven’t entered that race.

“So, let’s kind of be a bit patient on that one because Van de Ven is only focused on trying to keep Tottenham up at this stage.

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“From what I gather, he really enjoys playing under Roberto De Zerbi, but he’s not necessarily the kind of player that wants to drop into the Championship, even if he likes the manager.”

‘Konate’s totally the opposite to Van de Ven’

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has already expressed his wish for the Reds to sign Van de Ven from Tottenham in the summer.

When asked if Liverpool should try to buy Van de Ven, Pennant replied on talkSPORT: “100 per cent.

“Because the way we play, sometimes we play up a high line, he’s got pace. He can get us out of a lot of trouble. He’s also good on the ball.

“He can run with the ball and those darting run-throughs, piercing the attack line. Konate’s totally the opposite.”

When asked if Van de Ven being an international team-mate of Virgil van Dijk would help the Tottenham defender at Anfield, Pennant said: “I think that would.

“I think also with Arne Slot as well. Obviously he loves his Dutch players.”

He added: “I think that would be a very good signing – Van de Ven. Like I said, his pace would get us out of so much trouble.

“Two players who can have the ball at their feet, who are good.”

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