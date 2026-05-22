Talks regarding the blockbuster transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea to Manchester City are on, and it’s Enzo Maresca who is key in this story.

Fernandez cost a whopping £106.8m when bought from Benfica three-and-a-half years ago. Eyebrows were raised at the size of the fee, though the Argentine has slowly but surely justified that lofty price tag the longer he’s stayed at Stamford Bridge.

In truth, it’s either he or Joao Pedro who have been Chelsea’s player of the season this year. Fernandez has returned impressive figures of 15 goals and seven assists from midfield.

And per a recent report from Marca, incoming Chelsea boss, Xabi Alonso, has chosen Fernandez as one of five current stars he aims to build around once he’s at the helm.

Yet according to a remarkable update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Fernandez’s future could lay in the north west of England.

Enzo Fernandez could join Man City

“Enzo Fernandez is one of Manchester City’s desired transfer targets for the summer,” stated Plettenberg. “Strongly wanted by Enzo Maresca.

“Initial talks behind the scenes have already taken place. The two Enzos share a top and very trusting relationship.”

Fernandez previously played under Maresca during the Italian’s time at Chelsea. Fernandez publicly spoke out against Maresca’s surprise mid-season departure from Chelsea during Liam Rosenior’s reign.

Clearly, Maresca made a big impression on the Argentine, and he wouldn’t mind linking back up with the manager, even if that means leaving Chelsea and joining Man City to do so.

Maresca is the chosen one at City and will fill the void vacated by legendary boss, Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola’s exit from City was officially confirmed on Friday. The club will build a statue to honour the Spaniard, and are also renaming their newly-developed north stand after Guardiola.

But as is always the case, all good things come to an end and in Maresca, Man City believe they’ve chosen a manager who can extend their period of dominance in the English game. City won 17 major trophies during the last decade on Guardiola’s watch.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

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To continue to dominate, a handful of readymade and impactful additions will be required, not least because stalwarts John Stones and Bernardo Silva are leaving via free agency.

In Fernandez Man City would be landing one of the best midfielders in the world and crucially, he’s proven in the Premier League, just as clever January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were.

But of course, any such move will meet resistance from Chelsea, not least because Fernandez is under contract until 2032.

That puts Chelsea in an extremely strong bargaining position, and any potential move will almost certainly cost well in excess of £100m.

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