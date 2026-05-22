Manchester United have made their first bid for Atalanta and Brazil midfielder, Ederson Silva, and the size of the bid suggests it may well be accepted.

Ederson, 26, is on course to change clubs this summer. The three-cap Brazil international wants out of Atalanta who have greenlit a sale to the tune of around €45m.

Atletico Madrid previously agreed personal terms with the midfielder, though the move fell through after Atalanta refused to soften their stance on the valuation.

Given Ederson only has a year left on his contract, Atleti believed €45m represented an overpayment.

However, Man Utd don’t share that view, with reports on Friday revealing the Red Devils have done what Atleti wouldn’t and verbally offered €45m.

That is a particularly unusual move from INEOS who generally speaking, have bid well below respective asking prices with their initial offers when attempting to sign players over the past few years.

Man Utd verbally offer €45m for Ederson

“Manchester United’s first verbal offer for Ederson: 45M€,” wrote reporter, Edu Burgos, on X.

“Today was the first meeting between the parties. Atalanta is analysing the situation. With Ederson, there is still no agreement on personal terms.”

Burgos’ claims were referenced and backed up by Ben Jacobs, who insisted talks over Ederson’s transfer to Man Utd are progressing and the deal could be wrapped up ‘quickly.’

“Manchester United held a new and positive meeting today with Atalanta on Ederson,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Progress is being made and talks are heating up. Verbal discussions over valuation underway and things could move quickly. Atalanta want €45m-€50m. @edu17burgos.”

Ederson is yet to agree personal terms with Man Utd, though doing so should’ve prove a problem.

Ederson wants Man Utd transfer

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed 11 days ago that Ederson had said yes to the idea of joining United.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano reaffirmed Ederson is open to joining Michael Carrick’s team.

And according to trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Ederson could be the first and less expensive of a double coup in central midfield.

It’s no secret Man Utd want two readymade and impactful signings in central areas. Per Di Marzio, Ederson could quickly be joined at Old Trafford by Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

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Di Marzio wrote: “There was a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle that included the possibility of a transfer to a top club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, obviously with a very high valuation, around €100 million as a base.

“Manchester United has decided to focus on Tonali, regardless of Ederson. Tonali is the first player Carrick specifically wants at Manchester.

“There’s a good chance the deal will go through: it’s not yet known whether it will be €100 million, or €75-80 million plus bonuses, but it will be a significant transfer nonetheless.”

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