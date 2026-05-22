Michael Carrick has been confirmed as the new permanent Man Utd head coach

Man Utd have confirmed that Michael Carrick has signed a deal to become the permanent head coach at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim in January and appoint Carrick as the interim head coach until the end of the current campaign.

Man Utd had launched a process to find a new permanent head coach but the form of the side under Carrick left them little choice but to appoint the former midfielder.

Carrick has led Man Utd to a third-placed finish in the Premier League with a game to spare, while the Red Devils will once again be competing in the Champions League next term.

Announcing Carrick’s permanent appointment in a statement on their website, Man Utd confirmed: ‘Manchester United is delighted to announce that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men’s first team, having signed a new contract which will run to 2028.

‘Carrick returned to United as head coach in January and was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award after victories against Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge. He has overseen qualification into next season’s UEFA Champions League with 11 wins from 16 games, accumulating the highest points tally in the Premier League since his arrival.

MEDIAWATCH: Maguire ‘shocked’ but also ‘understood’ hidden Tuchel message about World Cup place

‘One of United’s most successful and decorated players, Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.’

Giving his reaction to the news, Carrick said: “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

Wilcox: Carrick has forged a strong bond with the Man Utd players

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

READ NEXT: Romano gives update as Man Utd are ‘one step away’ from completing first summer transfer