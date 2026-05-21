Michael Carrick has revealed that Casemiro has played his “last game” for Man Utd ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday.

The Brazilian announced earlier this year that this would be his last season at Old Trafford as the Real Madrid legend looks to explore a new challenge.

Manuel Ugarte is also likely to leave as Man Utd reportedly look to sell him ahead of the transfer window, meaning the Red Devils will sign at least two new midfielders in the summer market.

And Man Utd interim head coach Carrick revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils fans had already seen Casemiro for the final time in a club shirt, despite having one Premier League match left to play.

Carrick explained at a pre-match press conference: “Case and I kind of decided last week would be his last game. That went well as we could have hoped. He’s been fantastic. I’ve said a lot about Case, it was decided it could be a good time for him to finish.”

Man Utd travel to the Amex Stadium on Sunday with all Premier League matches kicking off at the same time and Carrick hinted he could give some of the club’s youngsters a place in the starting XI.

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Carrick said: “This club is about bringing young players through. Getting the balance right going into games like this, it’s depending on how the game goes to make the most of that. We’ve got some really good young players to take the next step.”

Man Utd have already guaranteed a third-placed finish in the Premier League and, more importantly, a place in the Champions League next season – but Carrick insists the campaign is not over.

Carrick: ‘We’re not done, the season is not done’

Carrrick added: “There is an element of balance in the last game. We’re not done, the season is not done, we’re really conscious of that. There is a real balance between trying new things and evolving. The biggest thing is we’re really conscious to respect this last game and what it stands for.”

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The club’s brilliant form in the second half of the season has led to widespread reports that Carrick will be given the Man Utd job on a permanent basis in the summer.

Carrick provided a bit of an update on his position, he continued: “It was said end of the season, we’re not far away. Clarity is around the corner. At this stage I can’t give you anymore.”

On facing Brighton, who are looking to secure a European place, Carrick said: “We’re conscious of the situation of the game and what’s at stake. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we are in the league and we want to finish strong for ourselves as much as anything. We’ll approach it as we would any other game. There’s a lot to play for.”

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