Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has personally approved the permanent signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and two top sources have outlined what happens now.

Rashford’s dream came true upon joining Barcelona on loan ahead of the current campaign. Rashford actually wanted to join Barcelona six months before that, though when a deal proved impossible to make in the January window of 2025, he spent six months on loan at Aston Villa instead.

Rashford’s 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions have made a big impression in Spain. He recently helped Barcelona lift their second successive LaLiga title, and the club’s manager, Hansi Flick, wants him back.

When taking to X, trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, revealed the German boss has personally approved the deal by giving the ‘green light’.

What’s more, Morreto noted Flick wants Rashford signed outright, and not just to a second loan spell.

Hansi Flick approves permanent Marcus Rashford transfer

He wrote: “Hansi Flick has given the green light to Marcus Rashford’s permanence at Barca.

“The English footballer is willing to make an economic sacrifice in order to stay.

“Now Barcelona will have to see how to move forward in the conversations with Manchester United.”

There is an option to buy in Rashford’s loan deal worth €30m / £26m. In theory, that should make doing business with Man Utd straightforward, but Barcelona transfers are anything but simple these days.

The cash-strapped Catalonians have been feverishly working behind thew scenes to agree a different deal structure. Put simply, they don’t want to pay €30m, and if they do, they definitely don’t want to pay it in one lump sump.

That could open the door for rival suitors to pounce given Man Utd are thus far insisting it’s €30m or bust.

Real Madrid have been tentatively linked, while Rashford’s former loan club, Aston Villa, are reportedly ready to table a bid of the Barca deal crumbles.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Rashford has made it crystal clear he only wants Barcelona, and with Flick now getting involved, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Man Utd and their desire to get the full €30m from Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano on Marcus Rashford transfer latest

“Behind the scenes, the contacts for the Marcus Rashford deal with the agents, with Man Utd and with Barcelona involved are still ongoing,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Man Utd insist to get €30m. Barcelona want to find better conditions in order not to pay the €30m immediately, but maybe be more creative with the formula of the deal.”

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Romano went on to confirm Rashford has been clear both in public and private – he only wants to join Barcelona.

The reporter concluded by noting Rashford has “already said yes to Barcelona and to personal terms with Barca.”

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