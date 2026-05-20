Marcus Rashford has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, who will ‘propose a new formula’ to secure his signing from Manchester United this summer.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last summer and has contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

The 28-year-old scored a stunning free-kick to help Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch the La Liga title earlier this month and reiterated his desire to extend his stay at the Nou Camp after the game.

“I’m not a magician, but if I was, I would stay [at Barcelona],” he said. “We will see. I came here to win.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Barcelona have a €30m [£26m] option to secure his permanent transfer this summer but want to revisit those terms with United due to a restricted budget.

Manager Hansi Flick hailed Rashford’s “fantastic” season after his star turn vs Real Madrid.

Flick said: “As for me, I appreciate Rashford that very much. I think his season was fantastic. He has good numbers, and I am very grateful that and appreciate it greatly.

“At the end of the season, we will analyse everything, and then we will see what will happen.”

Reports claim that Flick has told the Barcelona bosses to find a solution to secure his transfer as he want the England international to remain at the Nou Camp, and Spanish outlet SPORT claim the Catalan chiefs are now working to get a deal done with United after reaching an ‘agreement’ with Rashford on personal terms.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford: Five potential destinations amid Man Utd and Barcelona stalemate

A loan with obligation

Rashford’s United contract, which runs until 2028, sees him earn £325,000 per week, but it’s claimed the 28-year-old is ready to ‘forgive part of his salary’ to prolong his Barcelona stay.

Barcelona still don’t want to pay the €30m option they have to secure his permanent transfer and while the la Liga giants have looked to negotiate a lower fee, United have given a ‘resounding’ no to any reduction so far.

The ‘main problem’ for United is that ‘Rashford is willing to block everything’ insofar as he doesn’t want to return to Old Trafford and doesn’t want to play for anyone other than Barcelona.

In a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations the report claims Barcelona are ‘proposing a new formula’ that will see them take Rashford on loan again, but this time with a ‘mandatory purchase option’ at the end of the season ‘at a lower price’ since he would only have one year left on his United deal at that stage.