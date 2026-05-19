Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford is now ‘closer’ to permanent transfer to Real Madrid than a move back to Barcelona next season, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the England international to leave Old Trafford and join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

Rashford has largely impressed for the Catalan giants this season with the 28-year-old contributing 14 goals and ten assists in 48 appearances in all competitions (25 starts).

Barcelona and Man Utd agreed to a €30m (£26m) buyout clause in the temporary deal but there are doubts as to whether the Catalan giants will trigger it.

The La Liga side are reportedly hoping to reduce the amount they have to pay or even negotiate a new season-long loan for next season.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claimed last week that Rashford could yet end up at Barcelona’s arch-rivals Barcelona due to his good relationship with incoming boss Jose Mourinho.

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Delaney wrote: ‘If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

‘It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

‘Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.’

Rashford ‘closer’ to Real Madrid than staying at Barcelona

And now further reports in Spain are claiming that Rashford is now ‘closer’ to joining Real Madrid than a return to Barcelona.

Mourinho has ‘requested’ the signing of Rashford during initial talks over ‘sporting plans for the next project’ with the former Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham head coach believing that the England international ‘fits perfectly into his playing style’.

The report adds: ‘The Briton, for his part, wants to stay at Barca. Despite not being a guaranteed starter, he has found an environment that appeals to him, both on and off the pitch. But faced with the possibility of leaving, he doesn’t want to return to Manchester. And he has already begun exploring other options, with Real Madrid being one of them.

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‘At the moment, there are no negotiations. And Barça haven’t completely ruled out his staying. However, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation in case the right opportunity arises to bring him to the club. And as of today, Marcus is closer to joining Real Madrid or another team than to staying at Barca.’

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in his latest YouTube video that Mourinho will definitely become the new Real Madrid head coach after “everything has been agreed”.

Romano said: “Jose Mourinho will be the new Real Madrid manager. Everything has been agreed between Mourinho and Real Madrid, with only the final contractual details being resolved before the agreement is officially signed.

“There could still be a small adjustment to the contract structure, but nothing significant. Discussions between the lawyers representing Real Madrid and Mourinho’s side have continued in order to finalise all documents later this week before making the announcement official.

“Everything is done. There is a verbal agreement, a handshake with Florentino Perez, and all parties are now preparing for the formal confirmation.”

Romano has also provided an update on several Real Madrid defenders who could leave the club in the summer transfer window amid Mourinho’s immiment return.

He continued: “Real Madrid are preparing for several important changes in defence. The club want to continue with Antonio Rudiger, but under different contractual conditions compared to his current deal. Conversations are ongoing as they work towards reaching an agreement over a new contract.

“Dani Carvajal is leaving the club. I already reported that he was 99% likely to leave, and Mourinho has not changed that situation. Mourinho is not asking for Carvajal to stay, so the player will say goodbye to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“Rudiger, meanwhile, has a strong chance of remaining at the club with a renewed contract. Dani Ceballos is also expected to leave, while David Alaba is set to depart as well. There will be many changes within the Real Madrid squad this summer.”

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