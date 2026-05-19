AMSTERDAM, May 19 (Reuters) – Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said he was concerned Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber could miss the World Cup but is hopeful top scorer Memphis Depay will be fit for next month’s tournament.

Arsenal’s Timber has been sidelined since mid-March with a groin injury and Koeman said his chances of making the Dutch squad were in the balance.

“Jurrien has been dealing with this for quite some time. It has been a rollercoaster ride,” Koeman told Dutch television on Monday.

“He is training again to see if he can make the Champions League final, and be available for the World Cup, but it does not look rosy at the moment.”

Koeman expects Depay to return to action in the coming weeks before joining the Dutch national team.

The 32-year-old striker, who is the Netherlands’ record scorer with 55 goals, suffered a thigh injury at the end of March and has not played for his struggling Brazilian club Corinthians since.

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“He still has three matches with Corinthians before we get together as the Dutch national team.

“He really needs to get minutes in those matches. I assume that will happen, and if everything goes well, he might even play 90 minutes in the final match. After that, we still have two weeks until our first World Cup match against Japan.”

Netherlands already hit with triple injury blow

The Dutch already have to do without three injured players for the World Cup, where they also face Sweden and Tunisia in Group F.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Jerdy Schouten, and forward Xavi Simons all miss out through injury.

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Issuing an update on Timber’s progress, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said last week: “He wanted to be very close to the team. He has progressed a little bit in the last few days. He’s feeling better. We’re going to try and get him fit and available as quick as possible, but let’s see.

“He’s such an important player for us and he’s doing everything he can to help the team in any capacity. His leadership, his quality and how much the team needs him. He’s doing everything he can.”