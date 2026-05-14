Mikel Arteta wasn’t hugely positive with regard to what has developed into a significant right-back problem for Arsenal in his press conference ahead of their clash with Burnley on Monday.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Ben White will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 win over West Ham.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Arteta said when asked when White might return to action. “It looks like a long-term injury so at the moment the focus is on when we can have him back to be available for Arsenal. And that’s not going to happen for many, many weeks.”

White had put in a number of impressive displays for the Gunners as a stand-in for first-choice right-back Jurrien Timber, who’s been out since mid-March with an ankle injury.

Arteta confirmed that Timber has “progressed a little bit” and that “there is a chance” he will return for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

“He wanted to be very close to the team,” Arteta said. “He has progressed a little bit in the last few days. He’s feeling better. We’re going to try and get him fit and available as quick as possible, but let’s see.

“He’s such an important player for us and he’s doing everything he can to help the team in any capacity. His leadership, his quality and how much the team needs him. He’s doing everything he can.”

On his chances of returning before the end of the season, Arteta added: “There is a chance, but how big that chance is I cannot tell you.”

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Calafiori or Mosquera?

Riccardo Calafiori was taken off at half-time in the win over West Ham and may also not be available for the clash with Burnley.

He said: “We don’t know whether he is going to be available or not. Hopefully it’s nothing serious but we’ll have to wait and see how he reacts to that.”

Cristhian Mosquera is expected to start at right-back but Arteta insists he will be considering “two or three options” for the rest of the season.

“There are different options in relation to the opponent as well and the things we want to do,” he added. “We need to be open not to one but to two or three options because players can pick up injuries and we need to be flexible.”