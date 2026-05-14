Manchester United are ready to give Michael Carrick the perfect welcome gift in the form of a record-breaking move for Elliot Anderson, according to a report.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for two high profile signings in central midfield this summer. Ahead of a return to the Champions League and with Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte transfer-listed, two readymade additions are a must.

Nottingham Forest and England ace, Elliot Anderson, is the number one target. Man Utd aren’t deterred by Forest’s sky high valuation, which is believed to be in excess of £100m.

A deal on that scale would make Anderson Man Utd’s record signing, surpassing the £89.3m paid to Juventus when bringing Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016.

Reports in April and earlier in May pointed towards Manchester City leading the race for Anderson. Like United, City have installed the 23-year-old as their primary target.

But according to the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are now ready to open direct club to club talks with Forest and plan to move ‘quickly’ to beat City to the punch.

The blockbuster coup would serve as the ideal welcome gift for Carrick who is firmly on course to be named Man Utd’s new permanent manager.

Man Utd move ‘quickly’ for Elliot Anderson

Jacobs explained: “So Manchester United are going to move quite quickly on at least two midfielders because Manuel Ugarte could be sold, Casemiro is leaving, and the top priority still remains Elliot Anderson.

“Manchester United will start now to find out the price, because the thing that’s moved with Elliot Anderson is the ability [for potential buying clubs] to go to Nottingham Forest, which wasn’t the case when they were still in Europe or before they had secured their Premier League safety.

“So although Elliot Anderson is not agitating or desperate to have a new club before the World Cup, now is the right time to go to Nottingham Forest.

“The potential price has always been extreme because it’s been variable, because naturally in the early part of the season, it looked like Forest could go down and not get any European football, and in that scenario, it would have likely put suitors in a stronger position.

“Now we’re somewhere in the middle because Forest haven’t been able to get to the Europa League final or get Champions League football, but they are a Premier League club.

“So it’s all about Evangelos Marinakis and what is going through his rather unpredictable head, because he will handle an Elliot Anderson exit personally.

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“Manchester City are pushing and confident of agreeing terms with the player, but Manchester United have now got Champions League football and are prepared to throw a fair amount of money towards their midfield revamp.

“Everything is now falling into place where interested Anderson suitors realise the timing ahead of the World Cup is suddenly right to go to Nottingham Forest, and that’s why I would expect a bit more clarity in the coming days or the weeks ahead of the World Cup.

“I think Manchester United and Manchester City will both go to Nottingham Forest to understand the price. Now is the right time.

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“The expectation of course is that club to club talks will begin because Elliott Anderson is the top midfield target for Man City and he’s the top midfield target for Manchester United.”

Anderson has produced more defensive recoveries per 90 minutes than any player in Europe’s top five domestic leagues this season.

No player across Europe has taken a greater share of their team’s touches (14.3%) than Anderson at Forest this year,

Furthermore, Anderson is responsible for 21.2% of Forest’s progressive passes, which equates to the fifth highest share across Europe.

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