Nottingham Forest duo Elliot Anderrson and Morgan Gibbs-White, who are on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United are planning to raid Nottingham Forest to bring Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

As Man Utd march towards Champions League qualification for next season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are planning to rebuild their midfield.

Casemiro is leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally wants Manuel Ugarte gone.

Man Utd are also keen on signing an attacking player, preferably someone who can play on the left.

According to TuttoJuve, Man Utd are planning to raid Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

‘Manchester United ready for a crazy move’, notes the headline in the report of the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet.

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The report has stated: ‘Manchester United are ready to ignite the transfer market with a €200 million (£173m) investment to secure two of Nottingham Forest’s top talents: Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson.’

Forest value Anderson at €120million (£104m), and Man Utd are willing to pay that fee for the England international midfielder, who is said to be considered by INEOS as ‘the ideal heir to the Red Devils’ core game’.

Man Utd are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and are ‘willing to invest around €80 million (£69m) to secure a player capable of making a difference between the lines’.

The report has added: ‘His versatility makes him perfect both as an attacking midfielder, a backup to Bruno Fernandes, and as an attacking winger.

‘His creativity and ability to break down defensively are an added value to an attacking unit that has shown limited depth in recent years.’

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Nottingham Forest stance on selling Gibbs-White and Anderson to Man Utd

However, it will not be easy for Man Utd to convince Forest to sell two of their best players.

‘The negotiations, however, remain complex’, according to TuttoJuve, which has noted that Forest could play in the Champions League next season.

Forest are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, and if they reach the final and win it, then the Tricky Trees will end up in the Champions League next season.

That would make it ‘much more difficult’ for Man Utd to sign the two Forest ‘jewels’ in the summer transfer window.

Forest are only five points above the Premier League bottom three and could still get relegated to the Championship.

Vítor Pereira’s side won the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Aston Villa at the City Ground 1-0 on Thursday.

Pereira said after the match: “It was a tough game against a good team, but we’ll be there next week to play the second half with the same spirit and speed to try and win the game.

“We’re winning at half-time; now we have to recover, prepare for the next game against Chelsea with the same mentality to compete for the points, and we’ll talk about Aston Villa next week.

“This is a special group of players with character. We have created this special energy between us and the supporters; they were fantastic again and they help us a lot.

“We have to feel proud of ourselves and our supporters as a family. We have to be united and ready to fight and fight again.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and environment. We needed to feel they are with us, and they did that.”

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