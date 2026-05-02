According to reports, Manchester United have decided to ‘accelerate’ plans over signing former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic this summer.

The United States international was quite poorly treated at Chelsea and was not given a fair crack at proving himself before joining Serie A giants AC Milan during the 2023 summer transfer window.

And 27-year-old Pulisic has made Chelsea look pretty foolish by sparkling for AC Milan over the past three seasons. He has 88 goal involvements in his 131 appearances for the Italian side.

With that, it is hardly surprising that he has been sporadically linked with a move back to the Premier League over the past year, especially because his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

Therefore, Pulisic could be a tempting market opportunity for clubs in the summer, including Man Utd as they prepare to strengthen their attack.

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The Red Devils have acted wisely in the transfer market under INEOS, with Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha proving successful additions last summer.

But United need to bolster their squad further ahead of their return to the Champions League and it has been widely reported that they want to sign a new left winger.

Pulisic is often used as a No.10, but he is also capable of playing on either flank and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims the Red Devils are ‘accelerating plans’ to sign him this summer.

Two reasons why Man Utd consider Pulisic to be a ‘major attraction’

Club chiefs are said to be ‘particularly keen’ on Pulisic over teammate Rafael Leao due to his contract situation and versatility.

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The report explains:

‘Pulisic’s versatility is a major attraction. The 27-year-old has operated across the front line this season and has even been deployed as a false nine, underlining his tactical intelligence and adaptability in attacking roles. ‘His contract situation is also key. Despite being one of Milan’s top performers, Pulisic has just 12 months remaining on his current deal – although the club do hold an option and TEAMtalk understands there are currently no active negotiations over an extension following initial talks last year.’

And Pulisic’s compatriot, ex-Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard, has explains why he thinks the attacker could make the step up to Man Utd.

Howard told Unfiltered Soccer: “I’m going to put him in a very high class here… Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, we now know the finished products.

“When I say those names, people are going to go, ‘Huh? Those are two of the greatest players in Premier League history’, but I remember Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea, I remember Mohamed Salah at Chelsea.

“They weren’t good enough, apparently, so they went abroad. Mohamed Salah went to Roma and Kevin De Bruyne went to Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg.

“They were the players that they were, they gained confidence, they did all those things, they came back to the Premier League and then it was game over, history was written.

“He’s put AC Milan on his back and he’s been the best player in that league so now I think, from the physical, football maturity-side, he now comes back to the Premier League, and he gets slotted into a Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, I think there’s actually another level for him.”

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