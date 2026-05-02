According to reports, Liverpool have decided to stick with head coach Arne Slot, but it may only be a “matter of time” before he is gone.

The Dutchman enjoyed a special debut season at Anfield after replacing club legend Jurgen Klopp, having helped Liverpool to win their 20th Premier League title.

Slot surpassed all expectations at Liverpool last season and they were expected to kick on after spending around £450m on signings last summer, but they have gone backwards this term.

The Reds have been made to settle for only Champions League qualification in a trophyless season, and Slot has come under immense scrutiny over their poor results and his uninspiring style of play.

This has gradually seen him lose fan support amid the clamour for club legend Xabi Alonso to return, but respected Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce claims Slot “retains backing” due to him facing a “series of unforeseen challenges” and club chiefs “feeling” their boss from last season has “not disappeared”.

“Slot retains the backing of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the Liverpool owner,” Joyce told The Times.

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“The belief is that this campaign has thrown up a series of unforeseen challenges — some unprecedented, such as the death of Diogo Jota in pre-season — and that the Dutchman deserves the opportunity of a third season in charge.

“FSG feels that the coach who won the Premier League title in his first term in charge has not disappeared, but Slot must prove that faith is not misplaced.

“He must also do so against a backdrop of scepticism among some supporters whose confidence has dwindled after a season in which there have been 17 defeats.”

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“I’ve heard that…”

For the little it’s worth, club legend Dietmar Hamann has said that he’s “heard” Slot will remain at Liverpool beyond this season, but he has sent a “matter of time” warning.

“I’ve heard that Arne Slot will be there next season,” Hamann told NewBettingSites.co.uk.

“I think there’s a case to be made that maybe a change of manager should happen or should have happened. But Liverpool have always been very loyal to their managers.

“He won the league last season of course so I think it’s a decision I can live with, and I think most fans can live with, if they have a decent finish to the season.”

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“For probably the first time in a long time Liverpool fans are split, it’s a very knowledgeable fan base and Liverpool doesn’t usually sack managers.

“That’s obviously changed in the last 10 or 12 years because the game has changed and managers have to leave quicker than they did 20 or 25 years ago. But usually when the fan base turns, it’s a matter of time before the manager has to go.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s any guarantee a new manager will change things.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk about Xabi Alonso. I’m not sure whether he would be interested. I’m sure they would have asked him whether he would be if there was a change.”