Man Utd will move on as many as nine players over the summer transfer window in order to boost their budget, according to reports.

The Red Devils are now extremely likely to qualify for the Champions League with interim head coach Michael Carrick guiding them to third in the Premier League.

Carrick’s nine wins, two draws and two defeats in his first 13 matches has put Man Utd in a brilliant position ahead of next season.

Man Utd will have a boosted budget already if they qualify for the Champions League and a number of high earners are set to be moved off their books.

And now Paul Hirst of The Times insists as many as nine players could leave Man Utd in the summer window, including Casemiro and Jadon Sancho on free transfers.

Hirst told the newspaper: “As many as nine players could leave. Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are leaving on free transfers while Rasmus Hojlund’s loan move to Napoli will become permanent for £38million if — as looks likely — the Italian club qualify for the Champions League. Zirkzee, who is of interest to Roma, can leave and that is also the case for Bayindir, the Turkish goalkeeper.

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“United would consider reasonable offers for Ugarte, who has underperformed since his £50million move from PSG two years ago. Barcelona are reluctant to pay the £20million loan fee that is required to make Marcus Rashford’s loan move permanent and are now assessing other options, although the idea of him returning there next season, possibly on loan, is still possible.

“Rashford, who earns £325,000 a week, has two years remaining on his United contract. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, want to make André Onana’s loan move to the Turkish club permanent.”

Looking at potential players who Man Utd will look to sign this summer, Hirst added: “Central midfield because Casemiro’s five-year spell at United will end when his contract expires this summer.

“The 34-year-old Brazilian has had the best season of his United career, but he wants to leave for pastures new — Inter Miami are the favourites to sign him — and the harsh reality is that he is not worth the £350,000 a week that United are paying him.

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“That figure would go up to £437,500 a week next season, because the wages of some United players go up by 25 per cent if they qualify for the Champions League.

“Elliot Anderson is United’s top target to replace Casemiro, but they are not willing to meet Nottingham Forest’s £120million asking price — the feeling in football circles is that no one else will either.

“Aurélien Tchouaméni, the £70million-valued Real Madrid midfielder, Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and the Crystal Palace and England player Adam Wharton are among the other candidates under consideration.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd ‘are preparing a €200m (£173m) bid to try and sign’ Nottingham Forest pair Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White in a double deal.

On Nottingham Forest’s reluctance to sell, the report adds: ‘Manchester United is closely monitoring every result, knowing that the success of its rivals could complicate an already risky financial strategy. United’s management hopes that the allure of Old Trafford will be enough to lure both players away from potentially competitive projects.’

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