Vitinha has named Bruno Fernandes as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha has named Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes as one of the top four midfielders in the world but snubbed Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Fernandes has had another brilliant campaign for the Red Devils and has been key to their march up the Premier League table under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

The Man Utd captain has contributed eight goals and 19 assists in 31 Premier League matches this season with the third-placed Red Devils almost certain to qualify for the Champions League.

And his Portugal team-mate has chosen the 31-year-old as one of the best midfielders in the world and also chose compatriot Joao Neves as part of a four-man list.

When asked by Canal 11 who he rates as the best midfielders in the world, Vitinha replied: “I would put Pedri at the top of the list. He is magical, it is spectacular to see him play. When you play against him, you understand him even better.

“A top-three? I would go with Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. They are both on either side of me and Pedri. So, I don’t have a top three but a top four.”

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Vitinha didn’t mention Arsenal midfielder Rice but former England and Tottenham striker Gary Lineker reckons the Gunners star has been the best player in the Premier League this season.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I think he’s the player of the season for me. I know they’ll probably give it to someone that’s going to win something.

“For me, it’s probably him or maybe Declan Rice if Arsenal go on and manage to clinch the title.

“But at the moment, for me, to do what he’s done this season… and he was still the standout player even when they were going through a rotten spell when they were really struggling under Ruben Amorim.

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“I think he’s got such a great footballing brain and technique. What a player, what a player!”

Fernandes for Player of the Year? Don’t make me laugh…

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham thinks it’s laughable that anyone would consider Fernandes for the Premier League’s Player of the Year award.

Durham said on talkSPORT: “My tolerance level has peaked with people banging on, droning on, whining on about Bruno Fernandes and his assist stats.

“And he’s going to break some record or other apparently. First of all, assist stats. I mean, do they really mean that much? They’re a little guide.

“Yes, you can use them, fine. But what was this assist? Was it a pass to somebody who smacked in a

“Anyway, besides that, let’s just say Bruno Fernandes’ assist stats should carry an asterisk. Someone said to me the other day that Bruno Fernandes should be Player of the Year.

“I haven’t laughed so much since I caught on video Alex Crook, the chief football correspondent, doing the YMCA in a bar near Wembley. And he’s still paying me for keeping that video.”

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