Arsenal are targeting the signing of a record-equalling Premier League forward who has ‘captured the attention’ of Mikel Arteta this season.

Arsenal intend to sign a world class striker over the summer, with Victor Osimhen and Julian Alvarez in their sights. To help fund the colossal sums a move for either of those frontmen would require, Gabriel Martinelli could make way.

The Brazilian was recently named by The Telegraph as being among five Arsenal first-teamers who could be sold in the summer.

Martinelli’s exit would generate a sizeable sum, but would also leave Arteta short a man on the wings, and on the left side specifically.

And according to a report from talkSPORT in conjunction with Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could land a brand new left winger by way of Bournemouth.

Arsenal targeting move for Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi is the man Arsenal are ‘targeting’, with the 19-year-old attracting attention from Manchester City and Manchester United too.

There’s no shortage of reasons why Kroupi – who has played as both a left winger and central striker this term – is on the radars of such powerful sides.

The Frenchman’s mark of 11 goals this season has made him just the fourth teenager to score double figure goals in their maiden Premier League season.

The only other players to achieve that rare feat are Robbie Fowler (Liverpool – 1993/94), Kevin Gallen (QPR – 1994/95) and Robbie Keane (Coventry City – 1999/00).

What’s more, two of Kroupi’s 11 league goals this season came against Arsenal. His latest may even have helped to decide the title race, with Kroupi helping Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 on April 11.

Per talkSPORT, it’s those displays against Arsenal this season that have wowed Arteta.

Mikel Arteta dazzled by Bournemouth forward

The report explained: ‘Arsenal are among a number of top clubs keeping tabs on Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

‘Kroupi, 19, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, becoming the first teenager to hit double figures in their maiden campaign in the competition.

‘The France Under-21 international also bagged goals home and away against the Gunners, capturing the attention of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.’

Kroupi cost just £10m when signed by Bournemouth at the beginning of 2025. He was subsequently loaned back to Lorient for the second half of the 2024/25 season before linking up with his new Cherries teammates ahead of the current campaign.

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Regarding his current value, the report stressed there is no release clause in his contract on the south coast.

That, combined with the fact he’s contracted all the way until 2030, means Bournemouth have all the power when it comes to negotiations.

Prior reports from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have suggested Bournemouth now believe Kroupi should be valued in the £60m-£70m range.

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