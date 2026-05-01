Arsenal v Fulham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

It’s hard to quantify the impact of leaderboard pressure but if it really is a thing, Arsenal can exert another layer on Manchester City this weekend by winning their London derby clash with Fulham.

City overtook the Gunners by beating them at the Etihad and following it up with victory over Burnley. But the fixture list offered another twist: presenting Arsenal with the chance to move six points clear before City could fire their next shot via back-to-back home games at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the first of those – a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle – and Saturday evening offers the opportunity to double their three-point lead at the top before City travel to Everton on Monday.

And just to add another dimension, the Fulham game sits between Arsenal’s two-legged Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid, the first tie ending 1-1 in Spain to make the Gunners favourites to reach the final in Budapest.

Arsenal v Fulham kick-off time

Arsenal v Fulham kicks off at 17.30 BST on Saturday, May 2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Fulham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Arteta has to juggle his squad with the Atletico second leg in mind and will hope to have Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze available from the start after they came off the bench in Spain on Wednesday night.

But it’s looking touch and go whether Kai Havertz will be fit enough to play a part.

In defence, Jurrien Timber will again be absent with a groin problem but Riccardo Calafiori could be in contention to start after making the bench against Atletico.

Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee.

Fulham team news

Alex Iwobi won’t be able to line up against his former club due to a thigh issue.

He joins Kenny Tete and Kevin on the injured list.

Ryan Sessegnon, who scored Fulham’s winner against Aston Villa last time before being taken off with a knock, will be assessed nearer kick-off.

Arsenal v Fulham odds

Arsenal are 4/9 for the win, the same odds they were to beat Newcastle last weekend.

Fulham are 6/1 to blow a hole in the Gunners’ title hopes while The Draw is 18/5.

The title betting now can’t split the two protagonists with both Arsenal and Man City quoted at 10/11 to lift the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal v Fulham prediction

Arsenal continue to walk a tightrope.

They got the job done against Newcastle last weekend but were far from convincing. And their Champions League first leg against Atletico could have gone either way before ending 1-1.

Arteta will have one eye on the return leg but, in truth, this isn’t a bad game to have between those huge European ties.

Only three teams have won fewer away games than Fulham’s four and the Cottagers haven’t scored in any of their last three road trips.

That said, two of those ended 0-0 (at Nottingham Forest and Brentford) so they’re no pushovers.

While the chant of “one-nil to the Arsenal” nods to the George Graham era, the ingredients are there for such a scoreline to play out here.

Arsenal haven’t netted more than a single goal in each of their last eight matches while Fulham have been hard to break down on the road.

Three of Arsenal’s last six wins have been by that minimum 1-0 margin so back it again here at 13/2.