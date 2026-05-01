Arsenal have made a move to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, which has also revealed the competition Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta will face from Barcelona.

It emerged earlier this week that Berta had been to Istanbul to watch Osimhen for Arsenal last weekend.

The Arsenal sporting director was at the Turkish Super Lig game between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce last Sunday.

Berta was a guest of FIFA-licensed agent George Gardi, who unofficially works as a transfer mediator for Galatasaray.

The Arsenal official took the opportunity to watch Osimhen live in person, with Spanish publication AS claiming that the Nigeria international striker was ‘his top priority’.

TuttoJuve has now followed up on that report, with the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet reporting that Berta has ‘already initiated initial exploratory discussions to assess the feasibility of the deal’.

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Arsenal and Barcelona want Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray

The report added: ‘Osimhen’s profile is set to be one of the most talked-about next summer.

‘Arsenal’s interest, combined with that of Barcelona, ​​could spark a full-blown international bidding war.’

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new striker, with Robert Lewandowski unlikely to stay at the Spanish club beyond the end of the season.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

The 27-year-old helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup last season, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 matches in all competitions.

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Galatasaray made Osimhen’s loan deal permanent by paying Napoli €75million (£64.7m) last summer, making the Nigerian striker ‘the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish soccer history’, according to ESPN.

The former Lille striker has found the back of the net 20 times and has given seven assists in 31 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

According to AS, Galatasaray want €150m (£129.5m) for Osimhen, who, according to FIFA agent Mithat Halis, could end up at Real Madrid.

Halis, who was also a partner in the agency that represented Osimhen during his time at Wolfsburg, told AS last month: “Signing Osimhen is very realistic.

“It would even exceed €100million (£86.3m).

“His transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“One has given up on Lewandowski. The other doesn’t have a centre forward.

“Real Madrid haven’t had a centre forward since Karim Benzema’s time.

“They are forced to play Mbappe and Vinicius as strikers.

“If they sign Osimhen, Mbappe and Vinicius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective.

“Victor Osimhen would be a very functional player for Real Madrid.”

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