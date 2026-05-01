Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Marcus Rashford from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Bayern Munich have no plans to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, even if they miss out on Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to a German journalist.

Rashford’s loan deal at Barcelona will end at the end of the season, with the England international winger scheduled to return to his parent club, Man Utd.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26m) in the summer transfer window.

While Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona and the Spanish giants themselves want to keep the 28-year-old, the Catalan club do not want to pay €30m (£26m).

Barcelona reportedly want to keep Rashford on loan for next season or pay a fee lower than €30m (£26m) to get a deal done this summer.

At the moment, Man Utd are not willing to agree to such a deal, which has led Barcelona to look at alternatives.

READ: McCoist claims £26m Man Utd star would ‘thrive’ at Arsenal – ‘100% I could see him playing there’

Rashford has always maintained that he wants to play for Barcelona and went public with his desire to do so earlier this season.

The Man Utd-owned forward told Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication Sport on December 23, 2025: “Of course, what I want is to stay at Barca.

“It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all.

“The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.”

The Man Utd-owned forward added: “There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure; it’s the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer.

READ MORE: Paul Scholes says Marcus Rashford ‘done at Man Utd’ and names his next club – not Barcelona

“I can’t be in a place where there aren’t high expectations; for me, it’s harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their peak.

“I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”

Bayern were interested in Rashford last summer before he joined Barcelona on loan, as reported by The Sun on July 1, 2025.

The Bundesliga champions are on the hunt for a new left-winger, with Anthony Gordon their top target.

While Gordon is willing to move to the Allianz Arena, Newcastle’s demands are prohibitive.

Bayern Munich NOT interested in Marcus Rashford deal

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern have no plans whatsoever to try to sign Rashford if they miss out on Gordon.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: There was a meeting with Anthony Gordon’s agents.

“Gordon has an English agent and a German agent; the German one, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler (of Unique Sports Group), met with Max Eberl, Bayern’s head of sport, for the first round of talks.

“He’s working in Germany for the agency. Stipic-Wipfler, it’s worth noting, has a close connection to Eberl.

“They also held talks over the possible signing of Marc Guehi before Manchester City completed the deal.

“So, you see, they are trying everything to sign the Englishman.

“At the moment, it seems there are no problems between Anthony Gordon and Bayern Munich when it comes to trying to find a solution.

“There are some numbers in the air, but these haven’t been concretely negotiated.

“That said, there could be a problem with the transfer fee Newcastle are looking for – especially if the Premier League club commits to a price tag of £80m [€92.6m].

“At that point, it’s getting really, really difficult. The supervisory board at Bayern Munich would say they were thinking in the region of £60m [€69.4m].

“I think this wouldn’t be a problem. But £80m would be too much. £60m with add-ons, or even a deal that would see a fee paid in increments over time, would perhaps be doable.

“But if Newcastle want the full fee up front, then things are getting complicated.”

Regarding Rashford potentially being an alternative to Gordon for Bayern, Falk noted: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern could turn their attention to Marcus Rashford if a deal for Anthony Gordon falls through.

“FC Bayern have a list of options – it’s not just Gordon.

“He is the player they would like to have. However, Rashford is not on this list.”

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