Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jurgen Klopp could join Real Madrid on two conditions, but he faces competition from Jose Mourinho.

It has been widely reported that Real Madrid are expected to part ways with current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa ahead of next season.

Arbeloa has struggled since replacing Xabi Alonso, with Real Madrid enduring a second straight season without winning a major trophy.

Real Madrid are linked with a host of potential replacements for Arbeloa, including Joachim Low, Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery.

But a recent report from David Ornstein revealed that Mourinho is a leading contender to replace Arbeloa, and there is an “important factor” in his favour.

“For Mourinho, I maintain what I have been telling you. Mourinho would love to go to Real Madrid despite his recent public interview,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“His focus is currently on helping Benfica until the end of the season, but he would love the Real Madrid job. Florentino Perez is aware of this and there will be more contacts involving Jorge Mendes and the club.

“The contract is not expected to be an issue. It is up to Real Madrid to decide whether to activate the operation to bring Mourinho back. The decision is entirely in the hands of Florentino Perez. Mourinho is waiting while Real Madrid consider their options.

“The release clause situation becomes active towards the end of May, leaving around one month to act or negotiate with Benfica. The relationship between the clubs is very good, which is an important factor.

“For now, we wait and see what happens, but Mourinho remains on standby for Real Madrid.”

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Jurgen Klopp “could become a possibility” for Real Madrid

Alternatively, Real Madrid could lure Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp back into management after it was reported that his ‘demand’ to join is ‘time’, though Romano claims this hinges on his decision and the “final call” by Florentino Perez.

“On Klopp, I told you already in January that he has many admirers internally at Real Madrid,” Romano added.

“However, the decision is now fully in the hands of Florentino Perez. The board can give advice, but Perez will make the final call. Klopp is appreciated internally, but everything depends on Perez and on Klopp himself.

“Real Madrid believe Klopp must decide his own future first. He is currently working within the Red Bull group structure and the club do not want to disturb that relationship.

“If Klopp decides he wants to return to management and puts himself on the market, then it could become a possibility. At the moment, this has not happened, and Real Madrid consider this step essential.

“This is why the situations of Klopp and Mourinho are different. Mourinho is waiting and open, while Real Madrid have not received any clear indication from Klopp about his intentions. That message must come first if he wants to be considered.”

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