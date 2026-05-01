According to reports, Manchester United could ‘sign a replacement’ for Bryan Mbeumo this summer and have chosen their ‘first choice target’.

Mbeumo was among Man Utd’s marquee signings during last summer’s transfer window, with the versatile forward moving to Old Trafford from Brentford for around £71m.

The 26-year-old took no time to settle in at Man Utd and he enjoyed a great start to this season. He has 12 goal involvements in his 29 appearances this term, but he has not found the net in seven matches.

This has seen the forward come under scrutiny and there have been premature suggestions that he could be replaced at Man Utd in the coming months.

Football Insider and Mick Brown, a Premier League chief scout, have claimed that ‘new concerns’ about Mbeumo could see the Red Devils ‘sign a replacement’ this summer.

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Brown explained to Football Insider: “I’ve heard a couple of names of wingers they’re interested in.

“They’re assessing their squad and that’s somewhere they feel they want to improve.

“I don’t find that surprising, and in fact I would be surprised if they weren’t looking in that position, because they’ve had some concerns about their wide options.

“Bryan Mbeumo’s form has been tailing off a bit for about 10 games, and that’s a problem. He’s still been in the team under Carrick, but Amad hasn’t done too much to put pressure on him, to be fair, when he’s been called upon.

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“The problem I think Man United have, is that when they play with Mbeumo, Sesko, and [Matheus] Cunha, they haven’t got a natural wide player in the side. Everybody wants to drift through the middle, and it means they lack width. So a new signing to come in and replace Mbeumo could be something they look for.

“Mbeumo needs to step up his performances and show what he had shown when he first came in with that pace and goalscoring ability he has. If he keeps struggling, it’s going to be even more of a concern for United, and better competition might mean he finds himself out of the team.”

Morgan Rogers emerges as ‘first choice’ target

It has already been widely reported that the Red Devils are likely to sign a new left winger in this summer’s window to provide extra competition ahead of their Champions League return.

Man Utd have been linked with several options, but it has been reported that Aston Villa standout Rogers is their standout target.

A report this week claimed the England international has been made United’s ‘first choice’ target’ after interim boss Michael Carrick told sporting director Jason Wilcox to sign him this summer.

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