According to reports, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is on the brink of joining FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

The 31-year-old has been one of Man City‘s standout performers this season, and he is rightly regarded as one of their best-ever players.

The Portuguese international has been a stalwart for Man City during Pep Guardiola‘s trophy-laden reign at the Etihad, and his partnership with Rodri has been key to their success this season.

However, Silva has been heavily linked with an exit from Man City over the past couple of seasons, and it has been confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

It has also been revealed that John Stones will also depart Man City this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the third player to be exiting ahead of next season.

“For Man City there will be many changes. We know Bernardo Silva is leaving on a free transfer. We know John Stones, as reported in an exclusive story a few weeks ago, is leaving on a free transfer. So there will be movements,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Guardiola advises Rodri to ‘go and train in France or Portugal’ over fixture complaints



“Let us see what happens with Pep Guardiola, whether he decides to continue or to go.

But remember my story, I have been telling you here on YouTube several times how important this is: Enzo Maresca remains the favourite candidate to become the next Man City coach whenever Pep Guardiola decides to go, whether this summer or in summer 2027.

“But at Man City, another player is leaving on a permanent deal. He was on loan at Inter Milan, and it is Manuel Akanji.

“The Swiss defender is leaving Man City on a permanent transfer as Inter will trigger the buy option clause of close to €15 million.

“Everything is agreed with the player, and he has been a crucial player for Inter this season. They are leading the Serie A table, so for sure this is an important story.”

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Silva set to join FC Barcelona

Barcelona and PSG have been most linked with Silva in recent months, though a report in Spain claims his agent, Jorge Mendes, is ‘ready to inform’ Man City that Hansi Flick’s side have ‘finalised an agreement’ to sign him.

Despite this, there is a ‘biggest obstacle’ to overcome.

The report explains: ‘Jorge Mendes’s work has been key in bringing the two sides closer together on this matter. The agreement regarding his desire to play at Camp Nou is practically finalised from a sporting perspective, which represents a very important step in any operation of this magnitude.

‘However, the real problem remains financial. Barça continues to be constrained by its financial situation, forcing them to explore complex solutions to finalise the deal. After all, if there’s one thing Bernardo has never lacked at City, it’s a world-class salary.’

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