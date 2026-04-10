Pep Guardiola hinted at a Bernardo Silva infidelity at Manchester City as the “incredible” playmaker nears the end of his Etihad career.

Silva has made 450 appearances for City since his £43.5m move from Monaco in 2017 and has won 14 major trophies under Guardiola, including the Champions League and six Premier League titles.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that the 31-year-old is “preparing to leave” the club and something “dramatic” would be required to change his mind.

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“When discussing major decisions, Bernardo Silva is one of the key names to watch ahead of the summer transfer window. As previously mentioned during the January window, his future was already under consideration, and now the decision is almost final,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Unless there is a dramatic change, Bernardo Silva is preparing to leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires.”

But Guardiola insists he remains in the dark over his future despite asking Silva to let him know his decision before anyone else.

Guardiola said: “I do not know. A month ago I said I had to be the first for him to tell me and he didn’t say anything to me yet. I do not know if he has already decided. I said jokingly to him to tell me, I deserve it, but he didn’t tell me. I do not know what is going on.”

The City boss hailed Silva as an “incredible” signing whom he would “love to stay”.

He added: “He is not the tallest one, the most muscular one, or score 50 goals or make 50 assists a season. These are the type of players that are spotlighted and everyone talks about. From nine years, I know him quite well and for what a manager requires.

“All managers would say how much they love him because he is incredibly competitive, has a fire inside him always. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there.

“I have said many times, in the big games it is not about playing good or bad, it is about being yourself and being not afraid. We have had this since day one when he arrived from Monaco.

“He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here but I do not know. He will decide what he will decide. It is his decision.

“He has been an incredible signing with the numbers, minutes, titles. I judge players when everything is difficult and he always steps up and says he is here to help.”

On possible landing spots after leaving City, Romano added: “He is working closely with his agent Jorge Mendes to evaluate the best options for his next move. There is strong interest from multiple regions including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and several European leagues.

“Barcelona remains a club to watch due to their strong relationship with Jorge Mendes and their long-standing interest in Bernardo Silva. He has also been a target for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain in the past, and despite being at a different stage in his career, he remains one of the top midfielders in world football.

“At this stage, it is too early to name specific clubs in active negotiations, but there is widespread interest. The decision will be based not only on football but also on personal and family considerations, as he approaches the later stages of his career.

“The direction is clear – Bernardo Silva is preparing for a new chapter away from Manchester City.”

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