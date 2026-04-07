Pep Guardiola ‘frees himself’ from Man City and is the ‘only name’ for potential next job

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is one of the favourites to become the new Italy national team manager when he leaves the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens have been far from their best at times this season but victory in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal before the international break, and a 4-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup over the weekend, could give them the confidence they need to finish the campaign in style.

Man City trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points but Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and face the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

It is still unclear whether Guardiola will be at Man City next season with the Catalan having another year on his contract in Manchester – but in a recent press conference he seemed to hint he would remain.

When asked if he would be at Man City next year, Guardiola said: “Oh, everybody wants to fire me, right. Oh my god, guys. One day I will come here and say, ‘bye bye, guys’.

“I’m here, one more year of contract.”

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But now Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport insists that Guardiola is the ‘sensational suggestion’ for the Italy manager job after Gennaro Gattuso was sacked.

Guardiola ‘is freeing himself from City’ in the summer and the ‘only option left is a foreigner’ with ‘only one name’ that matters: Guardiola.

The report adds: ‘He’ll leave City, he has no financial problems, he could take a big gamble with the financial help of sponsors.’

Despite that report, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said last month that Man City are still waiting for the Catalan to decide his future with the situation “still open”.

The Italian said: “Manchester City – as a club, as management, as ownership – are waiting for Pep Guardiola to decide.

Romano added: “At the moment, according to my information, the situation is still open.”

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Despite rumours that Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany are potential replacements for Guardiola, Romano has always maintained that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the “main candidate” to succeed the Man City head coach.

Romano continued: “There have been reports linking Enzo Maresca with Tottenham, but my understanding is different.

“Maresca remains the main candidate for Manchester City in the event that Pep Guardiola decides to leave.

“Pep is under contract until 2027, and nothing has been decided, but City are preparing for the future.

“At this stage, there is nothing advanced between Maresca and Tottenham.”