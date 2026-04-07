Arsenal told one club will stop them winning the Champions League – ‘I’d edge towards them’

Mikel Arteta looks up at the stands after a Premier League match.

Arsenal have been told why one club will prevent them from winning the Champions League this season as they look to end their trophy drought.

The Gunners are coming off a damaging couple of weeks, during which they have lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and were beaten by Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta‘s side had been challenging for the Quadruple, but their remaining hopes of a trophy this season are on the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, though second-placed Man City have a game in hand and they also play each other this month.

The north London side face Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, and former Man City star Gareth Barry expects them to progress.

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However, Barry has explained why he thinks Arsenal will ultimately lose to PSG in the Champions League final.

“In the last round, PSG did look really good, back to the form of last year. They’ve grown into it and look back to their best,” Barry told BoyleSports.

“I think Arsenal and PSG are the two that I fancy possibly going all the way. Winning the title would massively take the pressure off Arsenal and they’d probably go into that game feeling a lot better about themselves and have a much better chance of winning it.

“Arsenal vs PSG would be a tough final, but I think PSG, they’ve got players that are made for those big, big games, so I’d probably edge towards them.”

Ex-Arsenal player William Gallas added: “I think Arsenal will win one trophy and that’s the Premier League.

“They still have to be careful but normally they would win the Premier League from this position. Champions League? I don’t think so.”

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There has been a clamour for Arteta to lean on teenager Max Dowman to get Arsenal through their rough patch, but club legend Ray Parlour has explained why he should not start ahead of Bukayo Saka.

“So, what a career he’s going to have, but you’ve still got to have Saka in his team. I know he’s going through that indifferent form at the moment; he hasn’t been playing the way he can,” Parlour said on talkSPORT.

“He’s not been up to his standards. We know that. He’s set the bar high, hasn’t he, with the performances, but every footballer that goes through it, he’s just got to try and work out how to get back to his best.

“A little bit like Phil Foden, really. Phil Foden’s going through that spell at the moment as well, in his career. But at the moment, Dowman is such an important player going forward, but you can’t put too much pressure on him.

“So, at this present time, I wouldn’t be doing that, but I’d be bringing him off the bench for 20, 25 minutes when people start just dropping their levels, dropping them. With his pace and his energy to go past players, he’d definitely be in use.”

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