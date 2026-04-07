Former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has revealed why he was never going to join Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Nottm Forest in February, but he was heavily linked with a move to Spurs as they searched for a replacement for Igor Tudor.

Several outlets named Dyche as a contender to replace Tudor, with Spurs looking to appoint the best-available candidate to guide them to Premier League safety.

Tim Sherwood, Harry Redknapp and Ryan Mason were also linked with Spurs, but they ultimately landed Robert De Zerbi after offering him a remarkable package.

During the international break, Dyche laughed off reports linking him with Spurs, and he has now insisted that he never had talks with the club.

“I didn’t laugh it off by the way, I told a true story,” Dyche said on talkSPORT about his previous comments.

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“I spend a lot of time in London, not working but socially and I just happened to be here at the same time the Tottenham job opened.

“Once you’re in the city, people put two and two together and it was never about getting drawn into the rumours.

“I’m telling the truth, there was a lot of speculation and talk and I was playing it down correctly so.

“It’s no disrespect to anyone, it’s a brilliant club and I’ve said that but it’s nonsense to pre-suppose an outcome just because you’re in the same city.”

Presenter Jim White then asked: “Did you have a conversation with them?”

To which Dyche responded: “No, I did not.”

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Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan then asked whether a huge offer could have tempted Dyche to join Spurs, but he insisted that “no amount of money would have convinced him to take the job” and the move would not have been “good” for him “as a human”.

“Obviously in the career I have, it does pay well but I wouldn’t go in there looking for money,” Dyche added.

“They could offer me a massive amount of money, I’m sure they’re capable of it and allegedly they’ve offered [Roberto] De Zerbi a massive amount of money.

“It would have been about what are you [Spurs] going to help me gain as a human being. What would I gain?

“Let’s say you go in there and get the job done [not get relegated], then next season if you’re not in the top four and the football’s not what they want, then you’re rubbish and they want you out.

“So you’re not going to gain a lot there, are you? And that’s if you get the job done, because it’s not easy.

“If you don’t get the job done, then somehow it’s on my neck that I took Tottenham down.

“That ain’t good for me as a human, this is not even about football at this point. Then you get some money and I go, I’m not thirsty for that. I’ve got some money.”

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