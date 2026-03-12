According to reports, Sean Dyche has set a condition as his ‘stance’ on replacing Igor Tudor at Tottenham Hotspur has emerged.

The former Nottingham Forest, Everton and Burnley boss has become the betting favourite to replace Tudor at Spurs, and he may soon get a call to get the Premier League strugglers out of the sh*t.

Tudor is proving a disastrous appointment as he has lost his first four games in charge, with Tottenham’s performance worse under him than under Thomas Frank.

Under Tudor, Tottenham‘s relegation fears have increased and he has looked out of his depth as they only sit one point clear of the relegation zone with nine Premier League games remaining.

Spurs would have been justified if they opted to sack Tudor after their embarrassing 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but he will remain in charge for Sunday’s game against Liverpool at least.

READ: Spurs acceptance of humiliating relegation is final stage of grief



Still, Fabrizio Romano has warned Tudor that he can be “sacked at any moment” if he does not quickly inspire improvement.

“Tottenham are in a very difficult moment after the defeat against Atletico Madrid,” Romano said.

“It is four games under Igor Tudor and four defeats, which is the first time in Tottenham’s history with a new manager. It is also the first time Tottenham have lost six consecutive matches.

“At the moment Tottenham have confirmed that Tudor will take the press conference ahead of the Liverpool game, but he remains at serious risk of being sacked at any moment. The situation is very fluid in the short term.

“For the long term the plan has always been clear, because Tudor signed a short contract and in the summer Tottenham want a new manager.

“The two names still very high on the shortlist are Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.”

READ MORE: Tottenham wrestling with Robbie Keane dilemma to leave Sean Dyche still in Tudor-replacement play



De Zerbi and Pochettino are options for if Spurs avoid relegation, with a manager in the ilk of Dyche to be their next boss if they opt to make another change this season.

And a report from talkSPORT claims Dyche’s ‘stance’ on joining Spurs is that he ‘would be reluctant to take over on a short-term deal’. They have also named two alternative options for the north London side.

The report claims:

‘The former Burnley and Everton boss would seek a commitment beyond the end of the season, just as he did when appointed by Spurs’ relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. ‘Other potential options are re-hiring two-time former interim Ryan Mason or club legend Robbie Keane, currently in charge of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.’

Our pals at TEAMtalk have extensively broken down why the managerial situation is only the tip of the iceberg for Spurs, with ENIC grappling with multi-layered issues as they ultimately look to avoid relegation.

READ NEXT: Igor Tudor is officially ‘the worst manager in Premier League history’ despite Mourinho blast

