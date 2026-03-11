Igor Tudor sack inevitable as Liverpool branded ‘weak and pathetic’

Igor Tudor and Spurs get an expected kicking but Liverpool and Arne Slot do not escape censure.

Fewer English clubs please

Can somebody tell me why English teams are allotted 5-6 places in Champions League every year? After last night’s s***-show, I suggest UCL limit English teams to max 3 slots per season.

It would save us English football fans lots of embarrassment.

Alex Pang, Singapore Gunner

At least you’re not Spurs…

On behalf of MUFC fans (and maybe some Liverpool fans too), thank you Spurs for being the most Spursiest Spurs in my decades of following football!

Adidasmufc

(It’s almost at a point where you have to start feeling sorry for Spurs fans)

…That’s one of the most self-serving and utterly cowardly bits of man management I’ve seen from Tudor. It isn’t the kid’s fault your team is useless. It’s yours. Back him FFS!

Gary AVFC, Oxford (unusually irked by something that doesn’t really affect me)

…Has a manager ever been dismissed during halftime of a football match? This is embarrassing, even by Spurs’ standards. Igor Tudor is at the center of this situation. As I mentioned last week, the less said about the manager, the better…

Azeez Yusuf

…This is aimed at all the United fans reading this. Let’s all join hands and once again be greatful for our lord & savior David De Gea who kept some of the worst Manchester United teams ever seen, in respectable positions & never let us be where Tottenham currently are.

Cause looking at poor Kinsky, I cannot be thankful enough for all those times he kept some amount of respect even while getting trounced by City or Liverpool. It was never so bad.

That is a worse performance than Karius surely. Genuinely feel sorry for him & Spurs fans. Currently 4-0 down & keeper subbed 15 mins in. Tudor has no clue, and I could be a better manager than him.

Aman

Igor Tudor out

When Frank was fired, I agreed with the decision. I’m on record on this page saying that “Igor Tudor deserves an open mind” (see previous mailboxes)

But after four games and four defeats, things haven’t gotten better. They’ve gotten worse.

I’m also on record here saying Vicario is not good enough. He isn’t. It doesn’t follow that humiliating young, inexperienced Kinsky is better. When Kinsky was replaced in the Atletico game, senior players put arms around him, but Tudor just blanked him. No support. No attempt to inspire loyalty or to mentor a younger man.

I might agree with Tudor’s hard ass approach if we were winning. But we’re losing game after game.

We’re still not doomed. But can anyone make an argument that Igor Tudor is the man to save us?

Sam

Levy in, please

I’ve not said much this season regarding my beloved (just about) Spurs. I’ve barely been down there and allowed others to enjoy my seat, and am calmly riding the wave to the championship. I’ve gotten angry at the two centre halves for their respective reds but on the whole, you reap what you so. I say all this to get across that I am off sound mind and body (just about) before I say the following.

#Levyin

Jon (he wouldn’t have allowed this to happen), Lincoln

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

Well that was utterly toilet!

Please please can we have Rio from the start.

Wirtz at 10 instead of MacA.

And yes.. Frimpong instead of Mo.

We have got to do something different…

Is it just me?

Al – LFC

…​Somewhere in my loft is my expired FA coaching certificate, (level 1) I had a quick look but couldn’t find it. I’m pretty sure it’s one more than anyone on the current LFC staff.

When I do I’m going to send a copy to Arne Slot and Richard Hughes and offer my services, I’ll work for free as all I am going to do is to scream at Arne that putting our 5ft 8in midfielder marking the oppositions best header of the ball at corners is not a particularly good idea. It’s failed in the past and continues to fail.

Howard (the new Nate the great) Jones

…This numpty referee might as well have been Turkish but Galatasaray deserved tonight’s result, full stop. Gift store wide open, vouchers galore, again we come away with absolutely nothing.

It used to be that opponents needed to match our intensity, now we look to match half theirs and still fail, over and over again. Meek and pathetic. In a huge bubbling cauldron we are an ice cube.

I’ll say it here: we will not overturn this tie at Anfield, it’s just not on the cards. We’ve looked patchy for an entire year, before last season had even finished we’d already downed tools.

I’ll say this too: no-brainer that City prevails in our FA Cup tie. Odds on we might even play Dr Liverpool at the weekend to the sickliest patient the league has ever seen. Disastrous stuff.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Bayern for the Champions League?

Great result for the Jordis.. uh, ( Cruyff reference ) ooh , penalty. Never mind. A memorable night all the same.

Do we not agree that the professionalism of these Tottenham players has to be called out ? Not all Thomas’ fault but….

Liverpool used to have a keeper nick-named calamity and that disallowed goal was up there, blimey! When that mojo goes , it sure does go .

Still, those players won’t fancy Anfield under the lights. By the way, was that the same stadium where they beat Carlo’s Milan or has it been changed somehow, somewhere ?

Are Bayern now the favourites or is the Italian league just currently pants?

Peter (looking forward to a Real elimination) Andalucia

There’s always one…

Last night whilst everyone was focused on Spurs some Bayern players deliberately got themselves booked so that they didn’t risk a suspension for the quarter finals. I can’t wait for the article this week that tells us it’s actually Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s fault.

Andrew