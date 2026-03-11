Tottenham will wave goodbye to almost every star of note if they’re relegated and Fabrizio Romano has revealed there’s already ‘movement’ on one of the biggest departures.

A recent report from The Athletic listed 15 stars Spurs fans can expect to leave their club if they fail to beat the drop.

The full list of players read: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero. Kevin Danso, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Some will leave on loan, while others will be sold and naturally, some exits will be more damaging than others.

One of the most crippling would involve captain Cristian Romero, and according to transfer guru Romano, the wheels for his exit are already in motion.

“Keep an eye on Romero in the summer transfer window, “declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“He signed a new contract at Tottenham last summer, but my understanding is that some clubs also considering the Tottenham situation – which is really complicated in the Premier League – but several important clubs in Europe and not only are calling to ask about the situation of Romero.

“So there is movement around Romero. I think it’s absolutely normal for one of the best centre-backs in the world, a World Cup winner, crucial for Tottenham to win the Europa League last summer, always top performances for Argentina and Tottenham apart from the recent red cards.

“So at the moment his situation is one to watch because there are several clubs calling, and there is movement.”

Shedding light on one club we should keep an eye on, the reporter added: “One year ago, Atletico Madrid wanted him but it was not possible to proceed.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked, with Romero seemingly on course for a switch to Spain if leaving Spurs.

He’s not the only high profile Tottenham star the transfer vultures are circling over either.

The Daily Mail recently revealed Newcastle are already lining up a summer swoop for Dominic Solanke if Spurs are relegated.

Newcastle have struggled to adequately replace Alexander Isak, with Nick Woltemade labouring after a bright start and Yoane Wissa’s impact negligible.

Eddie Howe managed Solanke during their Bournemouth days and the frontman has proven himself a capable striker at Premier League level in the past few years.

Despite wrestling with frequent injury issues, Solanke has scored 31 league goals in his last 75 appearances for a ratio of roughly one goal every two-and-a-half games.

