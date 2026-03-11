Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are planning to go on the ‘offensive’ and raid Real Madrid for defender Dean Huijsen, according to a Spanish report, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes hope to get a second bite of the cherry.

Real Madrid signed Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 after triggering the €62.5million release clause in his contract at the Premier League.

Liverpool were also keen on a 2025 summer deal for the Spain international central defender, but once Madrid came calling, his mind was made up.

Huijsen was expected to star for Madrid in a new-look defensive unit at Estadio Bernabeu, with the Spanish and European giants also signing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and left-back Alvaro Carreras last summer.

While Huijsen has been a regular for Madrid this season, his performances have been mixed.

The defender is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2030, but Liverpool are planning to raid Estadio Bernabeu to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season.

According to a Spanish report, Liverpool are ‘willing to spend €70 million to convince Real Madrid’s board this summer’ to sell them Huijsen.

The defending Premier League champions’ ‘offensive’ comes after they followed Huijsen in all of the matches for Madrid this season.

The report has noted: ‘Liverpool believe the defender possesses the ideal qualities to succeed in the physical and demanding style of football currently played in England.

‘His ability to play the ball out from the back and his imposing physique make him the perfect complement to the Reds’ defence.’

The report added: ‘At Anfield, the centre-back is considered a long-term investment that guarantees security for the next decade.

‘Liverpool are looking to capitalise on this moment of uncertainty, where the player doesn’t seem to have the full confidence of his current coaching staff.

‘Although such an early departure wasn’t anticipated at the Bernabeu, the €70 million figure would force serious reflection from the club’s management.’

Ibrahima Konate, Giovanni Leoni, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams are the recognised centre-backs in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

However, Konate and Williams are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Leoni is out of action because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Gomez is injury-prone.

Jeremy Jacquet, though, will be part of the Liverpool squad next season when he joins from Rennes this summer.

It is unlikely that Madrid will be receptive to the idea of losing Huijsen, even though they stand to make a profit.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, so Los Blancos need to sign defenders.

Madrid’s plan is to sign at least one top-class centre-back this summer, and if they sell Huijsen to Liverpool, then they would have to bring in his replacement, which would not be easy.

