Real Madrid reserve £100m for ‘secret signing’ as Klopp ‘rejects offer’ over two Liverpool stars

Florentino Perez wants to bring Sandro Tonali and Jurgen Klopp to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are saving €100m (£86m) to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali but he may not be playing under Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

Los Blancos dismissed Xabi Alonso back in January after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, as they chose to replace him with Alvaro Arbeloa.

It now seems extremely likely that Arbeloa will lose his job at Real Madrid at the end of the season and be replaced by a more experienced manager at the helm.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, ex-Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane and Benfica’s Jose Mourinho are among those linked with replacing Arbeloa in the summer.

And now reports in Spain claim that has ‘rejected a significant offer from a European giant after the club failed to meet two key transfer demands’.

The unnamed club could well be Real Madrid and the report adds: ‘The players the manager wanted to bring in were Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai . Both were key figures in the sporting project Klopp led for years at Anfield, and now he wants them at his disposal wherever he goes to coach.

MAILBOX: Igor Tudor sack inevitable as Liverpool branded ‘weak and pathetic’

‘The German coach believes the two players fit perfectly into his playing style. Konaté brings physical power, speed, and defensive solidity, while Szoboszlai is a midfielder capable of leading the team’s play and providing creativity in the final third thanks to his unparalleled passing ability. For this reason, when the interested club rejected the possibility of trying to sign both players, the negotiations effectively broke down.’

There have been plenty of midfielder links to Real Madrid over the past couple of months as the Spanish giants look to strengthen that area over the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Manchester City’s Rodri and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister have been linked consistently.

However, further reports in Spain are indicating that Real Madrid are planning the ‘secret signing’ of Newcastle midfielder Tonali as they reserve £100m of their summer budget for the Italy international.

READ: Liverpool star ‘wants to leave’ as Romano gives update on Man Utd link; asking price is revealed

Ahead of the summer, Tonali ‘is a player to watch and could potentially be a good fit for Real Madrid’ and the Newcastle star ‘has shown he wants to move to the Spanish capital’.

There were spurious reports on Tuesday linking Chelsea as the winners of the race to sign Liverpool defender Konate, while Real Madrid’s negotiations halted for the centre-back in November.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The situation with Ibrahima Konate is the situation that Real Madrid stopped a few months ago.

“I think it was November or something like that. They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Ibrahima Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, is still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool plan €70m ‘offensive’ to ‘convince’ Real Madrid to sell star defender – report