As speculation persists regarding Real Madrid’s desire to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, a Spanish report has revealed how Jurgen Klopp feels about the midfielder.

Real Madrid are keen on signing a top-quality midfielder in the summer transfer window, and Szoboszlai is one of the names on their wishlist.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Madrid have already made enquiries about Szoboszlai.

Liverpool, though, are confident that the Hungarian will commit his future at Anfield by signing a new deal.

Szoboszlai wants £250,000 per week to sign fresh terms with Liverpool, and the Merseyside club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are willing to meet those demands.

However, until Szoboszlai has signed on the dotted line, Madrid’s interest in the 25-year-old will not go away.

READ: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

Earlier this month, Defensa Central reported that Madrid winger Vinicius Junior wants to play with Szoboszlai at Estadio Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet claimed that the Brazil international winger believes that ‘Szoboszlai is the ideal signing for Real Madrid’s midfield next season’.

Vinicius Junior reportedly has ‘a very close relationship’ with Szoboszlai.

Another report in Spain has now claimed that Klopp would want his next club to sign Szoboszlai.

The report has stated: ‘Among the profiles that interest him the most is Dominik Szoboszlai, one of the players that the German coach likes the most.

READ MORE: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Joao Pedro into the top three, Kane out in front

‘The attacking midfielder is considered by Klopp as an ideal player to lead an ambitious project due to his talent, his arrival in the area and his ability to make a difference in attack.

‘The coach believes that Szoboszlai could become a key piece in any team that aspires to compete for the big European titles.

‘For this reason, his signing would be one of the priorities if he finally accepts a new challenge on the bench.

‘So, Klopp’s message is clear to any interested club that if they want to convince him to lead their sporting project, they will have to demonstrate real ambition and put on the table sufficient investment to build a competitive team from day one.’

The report has not mentioned Real Madrid specifically, but given that Klopp is Los Blancos’ top target, it would be fair to assume that the former Liverpool manager would want the Spanish giants to sign Szoboszlai.

Klopp stepped down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and is currently working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH.

It would be a kick in the teeth for Liverpool if Klopp was appointed the Madrid manager this summer and was able to sign Szoboszlai for Los Blancos.

Szoboszlai has played consistently well for Liverpool this season and was described by Everton CEO Keith Wyness in Football Insider last month as “the best player in the squad”.

READ NEXT: Zidane wants Real Madrid to get rid of seven players, including record-breaking €45m gem – report