Arsenal ‘open’ to selling ‘exceptional’ winger to Newcastle for £25m

Newcastle United are interested in bringing Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard to St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Trossard has emerged as an important player for Arsenal this season, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta describing the Belgium international winger as “exceptional” and hailing “level of consistency” in January 2026.

Arteta has preferred Trossard to Gabriel Martinelli at left wing this season, with the 31-year-old making 18 starts in the Premier League and four starts in the Champions League for Arsenal.

Trossard has found the back of the net seven times and has given eight assists in 38 matches in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season.

However, the former Brighton and Hove Albion winger is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and it is now being reported that the Gunners could sell him.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal may ‘open negotiations for a potential sale’ of Trossard ‘at the £20m–£25 million level’.

The report has credited Newcastle United and Aston Villa with interest in the winger.

Villa reportedly believe that Trossard would ‘seamlessly fit’ into manager Unai Emery’s system.

Newcastle want to add depth to their attacking unit and believe that Trossard would be a good signing for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies’ interest in Trossard comes amid uncertainty on the future of Anthony Gordon.

Like Trossard, Gordon is a left-winger too, and the England international could be on his way out of St. James’ Park this summer.

Intriguingly, Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Gordon.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal are ready to pay £75million for Gordon.

Arsenal manager Arteta is personally keen on a deal for the 25-year-old, with the Spaniard being a long-term admirer of the Newcastle star.

Newcastle, though, do not want to sell Gordon and value him at £95m.

Newcastle and Villa are not the only clubs that are monitoring the situation of Trossard.

Sports Boom has reported that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, too, have shown interest in a 2026 summer deal for the winger.

Arsenal are looking for a left-winger this summer, and if the Gunners win the Premier League this season, then it would not come as a surprise if they decided to sell Trossard.

Trossard is 31 now, and if Arsenal are able to get £25m for him, then it would be a good piece of business.

