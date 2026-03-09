Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Tottenham have identified a manager who’s a “good fit” to replace Igor Tudor as interim manager until the end of the season.

Tudor has overseen three defeats in three games after taking caretaker charge of Spurs following the sacking of Thomas Frank and is already at risk of losing his job.

Our friends at TEAMtalk insist that Tudor ‘has escaped the sack, for now’ and are expected to wait until after the match against Liverpool in a week before potentially making any change.

The report from earlier this week adds that Spurs ‘are preparing to remove Tudor in the near future’ and have moved to identify candidates who could replace the former Juventus head coach.

Former Tottenham forward Robbie Keane and ex-Brighton and Napoli boss Roberto De Zerbi are thought to be the two top candidates, although the latter is ‘less enthusiastic about the prospect of stepping into an interim situation’.

TEAMtalk are keen to stress that ‘no final decision has yet been made’ over whether to sack Tudor or not – but they are giving themselves the best possible chance of a smooth transition if they do decided to make a change.

But according to Football Insider, Tottenham have instead identified former caretaker boss Ryan Mason as a ‘likely candidate to take the reins, due to his previous experience in the role’.

Mason has held the interim role on two previous occasions, in 2021 and 2023, winning six and losing six of his 13 games in charge, including the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City after Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Despite being sacked by West Brom in his first senior managerial role in January after the consecutive away defeats in the Championship, the report claims Spurs still see the 34-year-old as a ‘good fit’ for them in a relegation battle should they send Tudor packing.

It’s been suggested that Harry Redknapp could make a vibe-boosting return 14 years after leaving the club as manager and the man himself admitted he would take on the challenge if asked after claiming Spurs are now “favourites” to be relegated.

When asked if he would accept an offer from Tottenham to return as manager if they asked him, Redknapp responded: “Of course I would have to, wouldn’t I? But it’s not going to happen.

“No, I can’t see that happening. I think I’ll be at Cheltenham on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”