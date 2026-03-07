Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

According to reports, Spurs head coach Igor Tudor is already ‘close’ to getting sacked by the Premier League relegation strugglers.

Former Juventus boss Tudor was drafted in to replace Thomas Frank at Spurs, with the 47-year-old tasked with guiding the Premier League giants to safety.

However, Tudor has had a poor start at Spurs and is yet to spark an improvement from his struggling squad, having deservedly lost his first three games in charge against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

With West Ham beating Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday night, Spurs are now only one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone with nine games of the 2025/26 campaign remaining.

In recent days, there has been speculation that Tudor’s position is already at risk, with a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke now claiming that he is ‘close’ to an exit.

O’Rourke has explained that the club could be “forced” to change their position on sacking Tudor, with his report noting that he could have brief stay of execution with the games against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest said to be decisive.

“They obviously brought in Igor Tudor as a bit of a firefighter to try and get Tottenham out of trouble,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He had a tough start with his first game against North London rivals and league leaders Arsenal, they obviously lost that game, then lost to Fulham.

“As long as they’re not getting results, pressure and scrutiny is going to build on Igor Tudor.”

He added: “They’ve got Atletico Madrid in the Champions League so it’ll be a welcome distraction away from their Premier League struggles. Then they go away to Liverpool and then a massive game against Nottingham Forest later in March.

“I think that’ll be a huge game for both clubs obviously down in that relegation dogfight as well. If Spurs don’t [pick up points], they’re going to find themselves in real trouble in that respect.

“Spurs ideally don’t want to have to make another managerial change, but if things don’t improve and results continue as they are, you just never know what the club might be forced into.”

A report from our pals at TEAMtalk claimed on Friday that club legend Robbie Keane has ’emerged’ as the ‘leading candidate’ to replace Tudor.

And talkSPORT are reporting that Keane is ‘keen to step in’ to replace Tudor, while Mauricio Pochettino and Marco Silva are mooted as options beyond this summer.

