For the Tottenham Hotspur fans looking for comfort today, we bring good news: Lincoln is lovely in winter…

For that is where Spurs are heading. How do we know? Aside from believing what our eyes are telling us, we’ve also done the relegation maths.

And not only are they going down. Unless Igor Tudor – or whoever their next manager is – sparks a dramatic improvement that looks less likely with each passing game, it might not even be close.

Their utterly wretched form in 2026 has seen them plummet into a relegation battle that looks increasingly unwinnable.

They have yet to win this year. The only other club in the 92 yet to taste victory in 2026 is Sheffield Wednesday, and the Owls have many more excuses than Spurs.

Also alarming for Tottenham is the fact that their relegation rivals are in better form. A glance at the form table tells you that and the calendar year table reaffirms it. Look at Wolves and West Ham…

If little changes, and the established patterns of form in 2026 hold, Tottenham are toast.

Taking each of the relegation candidates’ points per game record this year and adding it to their current points total, here’s how the bottom of the Premier League would look come the end of the season.

One positive, perhaps, for Spurs is they play most of their remaining nine games away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which could be key because Spurs are dire at home, but somehow in the top half on the road, as the Premier League away table shows.

So how do Tottenham turn things around? Tudor was hired for the immediate impact he’s had at his previous clubs, but none of them were Spurs-level shambles and, three games in, he remains pointless.

Is it already time for a new manager?