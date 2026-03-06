Arsenal ‘most likely destination’ for Premier League star as Gunners ‘will come back’

Arsenal are now the “most likely destination” for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali if he remains in the Premier League, according to reports.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day of the winter transfer market when he claimed that Arsenal were trying to do a deal for Tonali.

The reports were later dismissed as agent-led as Tonali remained at Newcastle and Arsenal chose not to make any signings on deadline day.

It has been since confirmed that there is interest from Arsenal – who are currently leading the Premier League by seven points – but that they wouldn’t have attempted a deal of that magnitude in the final days of a transfer window.

But, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are now the “most likely destination” for the Newcastle midfielder in the summer unless there are serious offers from Italy.

Di Marzio told AceOdds.com: “Arsenal is the most likely destination for Tonali in the Premier League, but they are really interested in him. I am not sure if he wants to stay in the Premier League, because he might want to go back to Italy. I think he misses Italy, but the Premier League is the top league, so he still has to decide what he wants to do.

READ: ‘Most embarrassing’ Arsenal player under ‘worm of a man’ Arteta named and shamed for ‘blatant cheating’

“It also depends on who can afford him, because it will be difficult for Juventus to pay the price, and they have to qualify for the Champions League, otherwise they don’t have the money to buy him.

“But if he leaves Newcastle and wants to stay in the Premier League, Arsenal for sure is the most likely destination.

“But he really likes Serie A and I think he wants to play in Serie A again. He also had a child, so even if he stays in the Premier League, it might not be more than two or three years. I also think he wants to show the Italian fans how good he is, probably being the best Italian midfielder.”

Tonali’s Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes is also attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad – but only one of the two players will be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Edwin van der Sar insists Arsenal star is not ‘world class’ but Man Utd flop is

* Rice proves Arsenal title-race delusion and need for ‘outside noise’ in three words

* The most boring thing about Arsenal is clear after Arteta follows Klopp blueprint

Di Marzio explained “For Bruno Guimaraes, his future very much is linked to Sandro Tonali, because I don’t think Newcastle will let both of them go in the summer. If Tonali will leave, Guimaraes will stay and vice versa.

“These are two very interesting names in the summer, both for Newcastle and all the top clubs that are interested in the players.

“I think that Tonali is likely to leave Newcastle, because a lot of top European clubs want him. Juventus really wants him and he is the number one player on their list.

“Arsenal really wants him as well, but they didn’t really try to sign him in January, because it was simply impossible. There was no possibility that he could leave Newcastle in January.

“But I think Arsenal will come back. The price will be very high and as I said, only one of Tonali and Guimaraes will leave, so they can’t both leave the club.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal set Odegaard price as Euro giants circle; Gunners ‘want to recoup £260m through five sales’