Arsenal have been told that signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali would not solve any issues, as Mikel Arteta already has “five world-class players” in midfield.

The Gunners were linked with a deadline-day move for Tonali in the January transfer window.

Reports claimed that Tonali was ‘offered’ to Arsenal by his agent, which the player’s representative denied.

The Premier League leaders were never going to sign the Italian international on deadline day, but the seed has been planted and there is speculation about a summer transfer.

Arsenal are not the only side being linked with the 25-year-old, as Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield in the summer and could become a serious option if they qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle will fear another summer transfer saga after last year’s drama involving Alexander Isak, and Tonali has previously left the exit door ajar.

Last November, the former AC Milan midfielder discussed his “options” when asked about his long-term future at St James’ Park.

“This is a tough question because footballers need to think year by year. I don’t want to say I want to stay here ten years and in two, three, four or five years I will go.

“For me, I want to think year by year. The summer was tough for us, for Alex [Isak], but this is football. If you have an option in your life, for another team, you need to think about everything in football.

“I don’t want to say yes, I want to stay here ten years. But now I feel happy here. I don’t feel anything for another team.”

It was a refreshingly honest response from Tonali, but his words did not fill the Newcastle fanbase with much joy.

Arsenal are viewed as the most realistic destination for Tonali. However, the club’s former midfielder Anders Limpar thinks he would only be Arteta’s fifth-best midfielder.

Limpar puts Tonali behind £10million summer signing Christian Norgaard and believes Arteta does not need to spend big on another midfielder.

“I am not sure if Sandro Tonali can add anything to the midfield,” Limpar told SpilXperten (via CaughtOffside).

“We have Zubimendi, Declan Rice and even Merino, who will come back. We have Norgaard, who is unbelievable as well.

“Should they splash the cash for a player like Tonali? He would be number five. He is a hell of a player, but I am not sure he would strengthen Arsenal.

“If Norgaard plays regularly and is trusted by the manager, he is going to be unbelievable for Arsenal, but he is not playing because Zubimendi and Rice are playing amazingly.

“The midfield is not a spot where Arsenal need a new player. They have five world-class players, so Tonali wouldn’t fit in. In my opinion, we shouldn’t buy him.”

