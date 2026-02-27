According to reports, two Arsenal players are leaning towards leaving the Premier League giants in this summer’s transfer window.

This season could prove to be really special for Arsenal, who are looking to end their prolonged wait for silverware by winning multiple trophies.

The Gunners are favourites to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, though it remains to be seen whether they will get over the line in any of these competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly should win at least one trophy this season as they have the best squad in the Premier League and potentially in Europe, but they could offload several unwanted talents to balance the books in the summer.

Ben White (signed for £50m) and Christian Norgaard (signed for £10m) are among those linked with exits over a lack of game time this season, and a report from The Sun claims they are keen to move elsewhere at the end of this campaign.

The report from The Sun claims: ‘Christian Norgaard arrived from Brentford for £10m last summer but has yet to start a Premier League game due to the form of Martin Zubimendi and is looking to move.

‘Ben White is also set to have options to move and he is also looking for more regular first-team football.’

The north London outfit have a stacked squad with quality options in every position after spending around £250m on signings in last summer’s transfer window.

Therefore, it would be hard for Arsenal to improve their starting XI, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks they could make three signings in the summer and it’s a “guarantee” that they will target a midfielder.

“I want to start with Arsenal because, of course, the main focus is on the titles they can win this season. But in the background there are always talks, always discussions, always things happening,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible.

“But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”