Arsenal star sends message to Mikel Arteta over lack of minutes: ‘Hopefully he’s watching’

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard has sent a message to Mikel Arteta during the latest international break after struggling to get into the first team at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners won their last two Premier League matches before the international break to overcome a five-point gap and leapfrog Liverpool into first in the table.

Norgaard has not played as much football for Arsenal as he would have hoped after moving to north London from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder is yet to feature in the Premier League for Arsenal and has been limited to two appearances, one in the League Cup and one in the Champions League.

Norgaard played a part in both of Denmark’s matches over the international break, particularly in a 3-1 win over Greece where he returned to Brian Riemer’s starting XI.

Speaking to Viaplay after Denmark’s win, Norgaard said: “It was so nice, I made it.

“There is nothing greater than walking into the stadium here, an international match with a full crowd singing the national anthem.

“I had a big smile on my face and almost my whole family were here watching so it was a nice evening for me.”

Arsenal face Fulham at the weekend when they return to Premier League action and Norgaard is hoping his international performances can convince Arteta he deserves a role in the Gunners team.

Norgaard added: “It’s also important for me to get these minutes to show the club that I can get through these games.

“I think now, considering how few minutes I’ve played with Arsenal, there were no flaws, no cramps or anything.

“Hopefully the coach is at home watching to see that I can handle it physically.”

When asked if he was ready for more minutes at Arsenal, Norgaard replied: “I hope so but time will tell. We have many talented players

“The guy I’m playing against [Martin Zubimendi] is struggling [said jokingly]! He played for Spain the other day in Denmark and did excellently.

“There are many matches and I hope, of course, it will be rotated a bit.

“We also have both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, as well as the Premier League, so, of course, I hope he also looks my way so that I am in an better position for the next international matches.”

Speaking last week, the Arsenal midfielder insisted that the Gunners would be his last side abroad before returning to Brondby in Denmark.

Norgaard said: “I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad.

“I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.”

Norgaard added: “I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction.

“If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years.”