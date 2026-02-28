This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

If good things come in threes, Arsenal should be pencilled in to round off an excellent week in style by beating Chelsea on Sunday.

Last weekend they thumped neighbours Spurs 4-1 to go five points clear again at the top of the Premier League and they were then handed a very favourable Champions League draw.

Arsenal look to have a clear path to the last four and they’re now 7/2 favourites to win European club football’s premier trophy for the first time.

Victory against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday will complete a hat-trick of highs following the angst caused by throwing away a 2-0 lead against Wolves.

Chelsea, who were drawn against holders PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League, now need to make sure they get back into the tournament next season.

The race to grab Champions League spots is hotting up, with the Blues in a battle with Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea kicks off at 16.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 1 at the Emirates.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 16:00pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Ben White remains a doubt in defence after picking up a knock against Wigan in the FA Cup and missing the north London derby.

Bukayo Saka had to be substituted against Tottenham after Xavi Simons fell awkwardly on his ankle, but he was moving freely in the celebrations following the game, suggesting that the injury isn’t too serious.

Kai Havertz has missed the last four Arsenal games with a hamstring injury but is in contention to return against his former club.

Max Dowman made his return from injury in an Under-21s game on Friday and was withdrawn at half-time in what appeared to be a pre-planned substitution.

Mikel Merino is still out and Arteta will have to decide whether to reward Eberechi Eze with another start after his brace against Tottenham.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Chelsea team news

The Blues will be without Marc Cucurella, Jamie Gittens and Estevao for the derby encounter, with all three struggling with hamstring injuries.

Also in defence, Wesley Fofana is suspended for this game following his red card in their 1-1 stalemate against Burnley.

Levi Colwill remains a long-term absentee, but Romeo Lavia could be in contention again after playing for the Under-21s last week.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Arsenal v Chelsea stats

– Arsenal have won their last three home league games against Chelsea, last winning more consecutively between 1990 and 1994 (5).

– Chelsea are winless in their last eight Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L5), their longest since a run of 19 between 1995 and 2005.

– In his second game in charge of Arsenal in December 2019, Mikel Arteta lost 2-1 at the Emirates against Chelsea. Since then, his Gunners side have lost just one of 15 games against the Blues in all competitions (W10 D4).

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last 25 Premier League London derby matches (W18 D6), a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham last February.

– Only West Ham United (20) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2025-26 than Chelsea (19).

– Chelsea have won each of their two away Premier League matches under manager Liam Rosenior so far. Liverpool’s Arne Slot was the last manager to win his first three away Premier League games in charge.

– Chelsea have lost eight of their last nine away Premier League matches against sides starting the day top of the table.

– Chelsea have received six Premier League red cards this season, more than any other club and their joint most ever in a single season.

Arsenal v Chelsea predictions

Arsenal won home and away against Chelsea in their recent two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final and Arteta should get the better of Rosenior once again.

The Gunners have a superb record in London derbies and they’ve won 10 of their 13 home games in the Premier League this season, as well as seven out of eight in cup competitions.

They’re short at 4/7 but there is scope to head to the handicaps and back Arsenal -1 at 6/4.

For a goalscorer bet, this is a good chance to cash in on the excellent form of Viktor Gyokeres.

Starting with his strike against Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi, the Swede has netted eight goals in his last 12 matches.

Back Gyokeres at 7/5 to score anytime, while taking him to net the opener at 9/2 also has merit.