Newcastle star has ‘got his sights on’ a transfer to Man Utd and will ‘be making that move’

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has “got his sights on” a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to the former CEO of a Premier League club.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day by claiming that Arsenal were attempting to make a move for the Italy international before the winter window shut.

It was later dismissed as agent-led speculation by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and other reporters as Tonali stayed at Newcastle.

However, it sparked more rumours of where Tonali could end up in the summer with Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and others all linked.

After scoring twice in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup at the weekend, Tonali insisted that his relationship with Magpies boss Eddie Howe is “not broken”.

On his celebrations for each goal, Tonali explained: “The first one, this celebration was, I think, seven months without scoring; if you don’t score for seven months, after the first goal, you celebrate for ten or 11 goals – like Bruno (Guimarães)!

READ: Rashford swaps: 16-goal forward among six Barcelona options for Man Utd

“But after the second goal, I came to Eddie (Howe) because in the past few weeks, people spoke about our relationship, but I work every day with the gaffer, the gaffer works every day with me, and our relationship is perfect. It’s not broken and I think this is perfect for the team.

“We try to do the best for this team, every game, because we play a lot of games – every three days, we play, and we have to be concentrated every time in the training ground to do the best for our team.”

There have been rumours that Man Utd are planning a ‘formal offer’ worth around £100m to tempt Newcastle to sell them Tonali in the summer.

And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that Tonali wants to go to Man Utd and thinks “he’s going to be making that move in the summer”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well, we saw Tonali hit two great goals as well at the weekend in the FA Cup. Look, I do think he has got a good relationship with Eddie Howe, but I don’t think that’s going to change the fact that I do believe Tonali will be moving this summer.

“And I think Man United are still the club that I think he’s got his sights on, and they’ve got sights on him. So I’m afraid that, you know, yes, everybody’s going to be saying nice things right now, because why would you upset the apple cart at this stage in the season?

“And I do think he has a good relationship. I think Tonali is well respected by the fans. Those goals were excellent at the weekend. But still, I do think he’s going to be making that move in the summer.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

* Bruno Fernandes clearly the Premier League’s best playmaker as Van Dijk also dominates

* Carrick sack, Marinakinception, Spurs unity candidate found: what happens next in Managergeddon

* Man Utd shut door on Barcelona as Ratcliffe ‘unwilling’ to accept Rashford transfer demand



Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen thinks Tonali’s Newcastle team-mate, Joelinton, could suit what the Red Devils need in the summer.

Meulensteen told BetGoat: “Sandro Tonali is a good player and he’s done really well for Newcastle. The rumours I heard were that he possibly wanted to go back to Italy, but he’s definitely a good player who understands how to play that role in midfield and he’s a good passer of the ball.

“Man Utd definitely need to look into that position and what they need, I think they could look at Joelinton in that position. He obviously came there as a forward and Eddie Howe has dropped him and turned him into this massive motor in midfield.

“He is a great player that has been learning from Bruno Guimaraes who is a leader, a strong character, a winner.

“Possibly hard to get, but he could all fit the bill in my opinion. Having said that, so does Adam Wharton.

“The boy because he’s so good at playing forward and that is exactly what the forwards would thrive on at Manchester United. Elliot Anderson again, great.

“There are so many, there’s plenty out there, but you wouldn’t want to bring too many in because you don’t want Kobbie Mainoo to end up back on the bench again. He’s proven in those games that Carrick has played him and he has all the right to keep playing and improving because you’ve got an outstanding player there.”