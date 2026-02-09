Man Utd, Arsenal blow in Tonali race as Newcastle set asking price for Italy star

Man Utd have put Newcastle star Sandro Tonali ‘high on their shortlist’ of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day by claiming that Arsenal were interested a deal to sign Tonali before the window shut.

It was immediately shutdown as a possibility by a number of journalists, including The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, but it has opened up speculation about the Italy international’s future at St James’ Park.

Since deadline day, numerous other clubs have been linked with a move for Tonali in the summer and the Daily Telegraph claimed on Sunday that Man Utd have put him ‘high on their shortlist ahead of the summer midfield rebuild at Old Trafford’.

The report added: ‘Tonali is now firmly on their radar after his three seasons in the Premier League as they look at long-term options.’

But in a blow to Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City and other Premier League suitors, talkSPORT have revealed that Tonali ‘would be keen on a return to Italy’ in the summer.

Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City are ‘all monitoring his availability’ with Juventus also interested and ‘sources have indicated the ex-AC Milan star is open to going back to Serie A’.

The report also reveals that Newcastle ‘value Tonali between £80m and £100m’ as the Magpies ‘want to get their money back and then some’ for the Italy midfielder.

Speaking about Tonali’s future last week, his agent, Giuseppe Riso, told Tuttosport: “Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League.

“These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

“There’s no preference at the moment. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow.

“Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer wouldn’t be surprised to see Tonali move away from St James’ Park in the summer if the Geordies fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Shearer told Betfair: “Sandro Tonali hasn’t hit the heights he was at last season, but I guess what’ll happen is, if Newcastle aren’t going to qualify for Europe or be competitive in the Premier League, you’d expect other clubs will look at Newcastle and try to buy their best players.

“Although it was a surprise in the January window, I think it’ll happen more in the summer if Newcastle don’t achieve what they have in the past few years.

“Top players want to play Champions League football, and we know there’s no real loyalty in football – I’m not saying Tonali will do anything like that, but we know if clubs don’t get into European places, other clubs will try and pick players up.

“Newcastle have to start winning games and go far in the FA Cup and hopefully the Champions League to try and rescue what, at the minute, certainly Premier League wise, has been a disappointing return.

“I know we got to a semi-final and all those years ago we’d craved for that but then the money that’s been spent and put into the club and where the club wants to go to, at the minute it’s been disappointing.”