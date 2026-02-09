Mo Salah gets an absolute kicking after another poor Liverpool performance, while that VAR decision is debated at length.

Team Bluey…

Absolutely sensational Bluey comparison in 16 Conclusions. Genuinely, incredible stuff and bang on the money. This is why I love F365.

I’m team Bluey by the way. We’re always hearing about how the standard of refereeing so poor. But some people also want to give those referees the power to just ignore the rules of the game based on vibes and “common sense.” Yeah, that will end well.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Liverpool v Man City delivered

Sometimes, even in the age of interminable busy VAR bollocks, football just delivers.

Slobberchops buries a free kick of such beauty and technical excellence you have to retrieve your jaw from the floor.

And then the whole game just goes f***ing mental. That Donnarumma save. GNev ACTUALLY manifesting a Silva goal assisted by Haaland. Alisson cosplaying Nick Nolte in Down and Out in Beverly Hills inexplicably giving away the pen. The whole Slobberchops v Haaland bit, correctly refereed, but the fan in you wants a goal awarded from a player who oozes class, and Slobberchops to stay on the field. Although the in-play 13/2 for him to get a card softened the blow somewhat (on top of the 17/2 for Nick Ball to get stopped last night, few Man City bus attackers in the audience there warming up by the look of it too). Carragher’s face in the aftermath. Slot in his post match clutching at straws citing Pareto’s Law about who, if surveyed, may or may not agree with refereeing decisions he didn’t like. Our survey said uh-uhhhhh Arne.

And all the while Salah looking like the under 10s manager’s son getting YET another start based on…umm…a tantrum? He couldn’t hit an elephant with a handful of rice from 5 paces at the moment. They say in boxing the last thing to leave you is your power, evidently it’s the diving in football. Or maybe that’s just Salah.

As title defences go, this is up there with former Prince Andrew telling Emily Maitliss he was medically incapable of sweating.

Few arseholes clenching in North London too I reckon.

And the Cobblers won! Beautiful.

RHT/TS x

VAR prevented a goalscoring opportunity

I was once at a policing conference where a Chief Constable expressed his opinion that drugs should not be decriminalised because criminals would just go and “sell pirate dvds or something”.

An odd, and pointless anecdote with which to kick off a football-related mail, you might say but I’ll get to the point shortly.

The reason drugs are banned (we are told) is to prevent harm to citizens who take them. If criminals did indeed move on to other methods of criminality but a change in drugs laws resulted in a reduction in harm to users (see Portugal) then what would be the need for the law?

Where am I going with this?

Well, in the same way that drugs laws are supposed to prevent harm rather than punish users, when the law that introduced a red card offence for preventing a goal scoring opportunity was introduced it was done to stop players from stopping other players scoring by cheating in order to lead to an increase in goals. If a player cheats and stops a player from scoring a goal but the ball rolls in anyway, who really wins in this situation?

It’s not Liverpool who are without their best player for a game or two or three. It’s not City who lose a goal which may be crucial at the end of the season. It’s not Brentford who would have been sixth had VAR not stuck it’s oar in. And it certainly wasn’t any fan who enjoys all method of goals being scored in this batshit league (except Arsenal’s set piece goals).

So by the letter of the law, he should’ve been sent off and the goal disallowed. But it’s not what the law isn’t there to punish Soboszlai, it’s there to make sure the goal is scored where possible. They should’ve let it go and booked Liverpool in for some collective treatment to get over such a calamitous response to going one nil up.

Fundamentally, the only one here who has prevented a goal scoring opportunity is the video assistant referee. Time to give VAR the red card for good?

Ashmundo

VAR from ideal

According to ChatGPT, the very first Premier League match that used VAR was Liverpool vs Norwich City on Friday 9 August 2019.

That is now 6 years, 5 months and 30 days ago or more relevant 2,530 premier league games.

And the clowns operating it, still haven’t figured out how to use it properly.

Madness.

Paul

Rules are rules…even bad ones

To be clear, that was 100% the right decision. Szoboszlai fouls Haaland denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Ref correctly plays advantage but it was Szoboszlai who gained the advantage from his foul and was about to prevent the goal only for Haaland to then foul Szoboszlai and the ball ended up in the net.

It would be nice to just let the goal stand but advantage doesn’t mean Haaland can do whatever he wants. It’s not a carte blanche to commit fouls. He still has to obey the rules of the game but he didn’t so it has to be called as a foul. We go back to the Szoboszlai foul, send him off, and City are left with a free kick.

The main problem with all this is that Szoboszlai didn’t really prevent a clear goal scoring opportunity, he prevented a clear goal certainty and the punishment was to give City a free kick. Even a penalty wouldn’t be equivalent as they are perfectly missable. Rugby deals with something like this through a “penalty try” where the ref can just award the score which was a certainty had the foul not been committed. Loath as I am to make football in anyway more similar to the ridiculousness that is Rugby, the introduction of a “penalty goal” would be sensible. It would seldom be used but would help to address situations like this.

It would also have been a better resolution to one of the great crimes of football – when a Luis Suarez handball prevented a 100% certain Ghana goal in the 2010 World Cup. Ghana of course missed the resulting penalty and were knocked out. As a result, Uruguay profited from a foul which, when you think about it, is the number one thing rules in sport should be designed to prevent. If that is true, Football is long overdue the introduction of a “penalty goal”.

Damian Bruce

You can see what Alisson was trying to do…

Couple of things.

Firstly, I didn’t think it was a penalty. Yes, Nunes gets to the ball before Allison but then he just runs straight into him. What’s Allison supposed to do? Teleport out of the way?

Secondly, has anyone noticed the epidemic of commentators saying “You can see what he was trying to do”? God, it’s annoying. Someone tries to curl a ball into the top corner and just misses. You can see what he was trying to do. Someone scuffs a clearance. You can see what he was trying to do. Someone skies a penalty. You can see what he was trying to do.

Shearer and Neville, I’m looking at you. Just stop it.

Matt Pitt

…A 50/50 between the goalkeeper and the attacker, the attacker gets there first and kicks the ball wide of the goal, the keeper dives, misses the ball and catches the opponent while the ball is still in play. Penalty! The correct decision. But… is the law/rule correct? That the goalkeeper collided with the player was completely irrelevant; the ball was going out of play anyway, but now the offended gets a free shot at goal. It doesn’t make sense. The punishment is far too severe compared to the ‘crime’.

G Thomas, Breda

What went wrong for Liverpool

First half Liverpool were poor. It was a miracle we didn’t concede given how many chances they had.

Second half we were great. Deservedly took the lead and should’ve done so sooner. The free kick was obscene. You’ve got to think it was a tactical shift because we were faster and more threatening and fair play to Slot for it.

But somehow we just folded. Playing with Gakpo means we spent a lot of the game with 10 men and ultimately when Slot goes I’ll have zero sympathy because for him because Rio has been there the entire time. Ramsey also deserves a chance at RB but Slot seems incapable of giving these young players a chance. There’s a reason 2 of our huge academy prospects are being linked with moves away and it’s because Slot, in both good and bad times, doesn’t play them.

Mo had moments today which is more than I have been able to say of him most weeks so it almost feels hopeful.

The way the game ended was right but is it DOGSO if you try but fail to deny the goal? This is perhaps in the philosophical realm.

Minty, LFC

No, Salah was a passenger

It used to be that Mohamed Salah would play a sh*te 90 minutes only to pop up with the winning goal contribution; he’s made a career of it and in so doing, has undoubtedly assured his legacy in red. But these days he plays a sh*te 90 minutes and that’s that, full stop. His sell on date has come and gone, he clearly needs shifting.

Fair play to City, they came to Anfield and finally got the win (empty Covid stadiums notwithstanding). And no we didn’t lose today all due to Salah, but blimey he is a passenger of the highest, most conspicuous order. It is blatantly obvious we need another winger to go alongside another winger (as Gakpo is also sh*te), to go alongside new midfielders, to go alongside new defenders, possibly to go alongside a new goalkeeper if rumors are to be believed we’re in for the Sunderland keeper.

Thankfully we spent ever so prudently and frugally last summer that FSG really can open the coffers now and make it rain.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Might need a new gaffer too.)

Liverpool v Man City awful…

I was concerned this afternoon that the Liverpool v City match was going to distract me from the article I’m working on, due in tomorrow. Thankfully, having watched the first half, I’m quite happy to switch off and write about logistics instead. Not sure if both teams are having an off-day, but that was a truly appalling half of football.

Liverpool are really sloppy with their passing in the centre of the pitch, and keep being very avoidably hemmed in on either touchline by City’s press. Genuinely not trying to troll here, but those failings remind me strongly of Amorim’s worst games as United manager. City are uninspired and seem utterly lacking in ambition – just trying Pep’s usual tactics of boring the opposition into a gentle slumber, then claiming the moral victory for racking up thousands of meaningless passes while failing to score.

I’m sure the second half with be a barnstorming 4-4 draw now I’ve turned it off, but good grief that was a poor, poor game of football for the first 45 minutes at least.

On the plus side, Arne Slot looks like a bald Michael Owen.

Dan in Worthing

One hour later

Fair play, I watched the last 20 minutes in the end and that was highly entertaining. Cherki’s halfway-line pea-roller, followed by his conversion-style wall-less free-kick, was some of the strangest football I’ve seen in a while. (And, to be fair, much better football from Liverpool second half – unlucky not to get something out of proceedings, especially after the snorter of a goal.)

And presumably all a big relief for whoever’s writing 16 Conclusions. It’s all about hitting that word count. Talking of which… [sigh]

Dan in Worthing

A Man Utd fan view

Some general reflections, from a Man Utd fan in the aftermath of City/L’Pool…

The VAR decision in City/Liverpool might be a damn heartless one, but I bet Brentford, Sunderland and Everton are all happy that Liverpool will be without their player of the season for a game in a run in where each could haul in or overtake Liverpool. And arsenal will be thrilled with the goal difference implication of the decision too.

Man Utd – I’m oddly nervous by our visit to West Ham, we’ve been down these roads of ludicrous hope so much that each game feels like a prime opportunity for disappointment. But I have to say, I’m loving the obviously coached football we’re playing. All those dropped points from winning positions start to make this feel like a “what if” season.

Spurs – Romero is mental. Question for the Spurs fans: relegation would be bad enough, but would it sting even more if West Ham are the ones who survive in your stead?

SM

Arsenal living rent-free…

Not only are Arsenal living rent free in Gary Neville’s head, they have sold all his white goods, knocked down a supporting wall to install a jacuzzi and dug up his lawn to lay tarmac….

There’s now so little room, Roy Keane, Simon Jordan, Jim White and just about every chuffing pundit on the planet is ringing up Josh Kroenke to let him know they have a spare room upstairs too!

Thanks lads but like the lazy, click-bait obsessed City lickers you are, you’ve completely failed to see that right in front of your bitter, cowardly contorted faces the customers aint buying it no more….

it’s still really funny feeling your desperation ooze through the airwaves though….

Tatty-bye! Here’s to not seeing you outside Islington Town Hall….

Ally, London

Gyokeres goals are meaningless

Damola from Germany may have a point when opining about Gyokeres being incorrectly labelled a flop, when others with similar goal tallies are not. But then you realise he has only scored 2 goals of any consequence in the league, and one of those was a penalty which, chances are, someone else would have scored regardless. The rest of his goals have been fairly meaningless.

Compare that to Mbeumo, he has 8 goals that were either the first goal in a win/draw or vital to earning points. Cunha, not even really bought just for goals, has 5 “important” goals, including that sweet sweet curler against Arsenal (who can forget that peach? Certainly not the streets). Heck even Sesko, who has barely kicked a ball, has 3 – none penalties.

Put it this way, if you offered me a straight swap for any of the aforementioned to take Gyokeres off your hands, I would laugh in your face and show you politely to the door. “Good day sir!”.

Garey Vance, MUFC

How far can Man Utd get up the table?

I find myself looking at the table with interest again, after the weekend matches and before the City Liverpool match finishes.

United, now 3 points behind Villa who have a potential banana skin of Brighton up next. Above them, City are currently losing so also 3 points ahead. Both very catchable. (City now drawing.)

Yet, if City don’t get full points, they lose ground on Arsenal. (Now they have a penalty decision with VAR.) Can they catch them anyway? With the spectre of that lot winning the league making my skin crawl (Haaland has now slotted the penalty), it’s whether I can bear to hope the scum catch Arsenal, or whether to prefer we keep up an unexpected race for 2nd.

Football eh? The way it twists your soul. (Massive save by Donnaruma!)

Btw, that Mainoo guy is looking decent. Someone should have told Amorim about him. His partnership with Casemiro and Bruno is really something special. I hope whoever comes in to replace him has a similar high football IQ to dovetail with one of England’s two best CMs.

(Game appears to end with a crazy assed goal – now cancelled with some more brilliant VAR work – *while* a VAR check is going on for a pen at the other end that we hear nothing of haha what is even going on with this game any more?!?)

Badwolf

Man Utd do not need 12th man

I recall some months ago when I posited that United would do well in a 4-5-1 formation, using Maino and Casemiro behind Fernandes, and a certain reader mocked my position because I had made a mistake fielding 12 players. I had forgotten about the goal keeper in my zealousness. I certainly take responsibility for that. But the formation is working perfectly based on the strength of this squad.

Today, we have witnessed Carrick use that formation to achieve a steady rise in United’s fortune across the games.

Enite Victor

P*** boiled and Ole support

Anyone able to tell if anons mcfc x red cartel bum gravy post is satire or not?

Now on the topic of boiling p***, my friend pissed on our hot sauna as a 14 yr old to see what would happen and believe me, there is almost nothing in the world comparable. Truly eye and throat destroying, do not recommend but it was funny.

Finally, Carrick in for good for me before he’d even managed his first game. Genuinely United fans answer this, who regrets the Ole period? And then….why?!?!?

I’m truly baffled, ‘don’t wanna make the same mistake’… what was the mistake? I’m assuming the criteria in football is win it all or you are a failure, enjoyment be damned.

I Haven’t spoken to a united fan that doesn’t have Ole as their favourite post fergie period. Didn’t win but actually enjoyable and it did mean more lol.

If Carrick means I enjoy watching united and feel connected to the team again, then that’s a success, just like Ole.

Everyone else will suck, start again, gone in 2 years, Carrick back as interim. Tommy Tooks will be a car crash, Glasner and other prem bottom feeders will shit their pants when they see the media commitment calendar and see Nev, Keano and the ol’ goons salivating over their lack of DNA. Pain high, enjoyment low….

Gazzanteed.

Moses

Maybe Carrick is an actual genius

I’ve read multiple times that Michael Carrick is keeping it simple, and doing the obvious and basic things like putting round pegs in round holes. It seems entirely possible to me that, while he may be doing the “obvious” things, he’s making it look easy because he really is a good manager. Think of all the great players and managers that make it look easy.

I’m not getting carried away here, there’s a long way to go, and of course it could all go sideways. However, he’s doing, so far, what Amorim and Fletcher could not with the same team. Not dragging Fletcher as he had only two games, but neither was able to get this level of performance out of this group. We’ll see where it all lands, but maybe it looks basic and obvious because he’s making it look so with his competency.

Jason

